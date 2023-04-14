|
SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
L'analyste Felix Ellmann de chez Warburg Research maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 375 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
|Toute l'actualité sur SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
|Recommandations des analystes sur SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Données financières
|CA 2023
373 M
413 M
-
|Résultat net 2023
33,2 M
36,7 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
47,0 M
51,9 M
-
|PER 2023
|38,9x
|Rendement 2023
|1,55%
|Capitalisation
1 297 M
1 434 M
-
|VE / CA 2023
|3,35x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,63x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|24,4%
|Graphique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|200,50 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|311,33 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|55,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs