Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Allemagne
  4. Xetra
  5. Secunet Security Networks AG
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    YSN   DE0007276503

SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG

(YSN)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Tradegate  -  11:27:00 14/04/2023
200.30 EUR   -0.10%
11:05SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZD
13/04Secunet maintient ses objectifs annuels malgré une perte opérationnelle trimestrielle
DP
27/03Secunet Security Networks AG : Entre optimisme et euphorie
ZB
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive sur le titre

14/04/2023 | 11:05
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
L'analyste Felix Ellmann de chez Warburg Research maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours reste fixé à 375 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
11:05SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research réitère son opinion positive ..
ZD
13/04Secunet maintient ses objectifs annuels malgré une perte opérationnelle trimestrielle
DP
27/03Secunet Security Networks AG : Entre optimisme et euphorie
ZB
24/03Secunet Security Networks Aktiengesellschaft présente ses résultats pour l'exercice clo..
CI
24/03Le fournisseur de services de sécurité informatique Secunet prévoit une légère hausse d..
DP
24/03Le marché fantasme le retour de l'argent bon marché
ZB
24/03En Direct des Marchés : Esker, Virbac, Casino, Deutsche Bank, Acce..
ZB
24/03Le fournisseur de services de sécurité informatique Secunet espère une économie stable
DP
23/01SECUNET SECURITY AG : Warburg Research persiste à l'achat
ZD
23/01Secunet Security manque ses prévisions de résultats, mais l'action monte quand même
DP
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2023 373 M 413 M -
Résultat net 2023 33,2 M 36,7 M -
Tréso. nette 2023 47,0 M 51,9 M -
PER 2023 38,9x
Rendement 2023 1,55%
Capitalisation 1 297 M 1 434 M -
VE / CA 2023 3,35x
VE / CA 2024 2,63x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 24,4%
Graphique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Durée : Période :
secunet Security Networks AG : Graphique analyse technique secunet Security Networks AG | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 200,50 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 311,33 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Axel Deininger Chairman-Management Board
Thomas Pleines Member-Management Board
Ralf Wintergerst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kai Martius Chief Technical Officer
Torsten Henn Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SECUNET SECURITY NETWORKS AG2.09%1 434
ACCENTURE PLC6.91%180 157
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.08%142 871
SIEMENS AG11.29%126 380
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.77%116 019
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.73%90 018
Zonebourse : Créé par des Investisseurs pour des Investisseurs !
Inscription 100% Gratuite
fermer