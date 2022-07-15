|
SEI Investments Company : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 988 M
-
1 985 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
541 M
-
541 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|13,1x
|Rendement 2022
|1,59%
|
|Capitalisation
|
7 077 M
7 077 M
7 069 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|3,56x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|3,64x
|Nbr Employés
|4 389
|Flottant
|82,2%
|
|Graphique SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|51,56 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|61,83 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|19,9%
