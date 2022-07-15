Connexion
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 14/07/2022
51.56 USD   -1.43%
13:01SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
12/07SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY : Morgan Stanley n'est plus neutre mais vendeur
ZM
06/07SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY : Morgan Stanley conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
SEI Investments Company : Keefe, Bruyette & Woods maintient sa recommandation neutre

15/07/2022 | 13:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 1 988 M - 1 985 M
Résultat net 2022 541 M - 541 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 13,1x
Rendement 2022 1,59%
Capitalisation 7 077 M 7 077 M 7 069 M
Capi. / CA 2022 3,56x
Capi. / CA 2023 3,64x
Nbr Employés 4 389
Flottant 82,2%
Graphique SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Durée : Période :
SEI Investments Company : Graphique analyse technique SEI Investments Company | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 51,56 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 61,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 19,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ryan P. Hicke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis J. McGonigle Senior Vice President
Alfred P. West Executive Chairman
Sanjay K. Sharma Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Matt E. Potter Director-Investment Services
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-15.39%7 077
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-33.23%7 191
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED10.05%1 733
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-43.47%1 437
P10, INC.-18.10%1 342
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-34.53%1 263