  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SEI Investments Company
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SEIC   US7841171033

SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY

(SEIC)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  17:22 04/10/2022
51.17 USD   +1.49%
17:01SEI Investments Company : Morgan Stanley toujours vendeur
ZM
03/10SEI Investments Company : Oppenheimer toujours à l'achat
ZM
21/09Vente par les initiés : Sei Investments
MT
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

SEI Investments Company : Morgan Stanley toujours vendeur

04/10/2022 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
08/09Les fonds d'actions européennes connaissent les plus fortes sorties de capitaux depuis ..
ZR
17/08Sandy Ewing va diriger les services de Family Office et de réglementation de SEI
CI
10/08Vente par les initiés : Sei Investments
MT
01/08Vente par les initiés : Sei Investments
MT
27/07SEI lance le Growth Lab
CI
21/07SEI Investments Company : Morgan Stanley pas convaincu
ZM
20/07SEI Investments : baisse du bénéfice par action au deuxième trimestre, h..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Données financières
CA 2022 1 996 M - 2 029 M
Résultat net 2022 509 M - 518 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 13,6x
Rendement 2022 1,62%
Capitalisation 6 831 M 6 831 M 6 944 M
Capi. / CA 2022 3,42x
Capi. / CA 2023 3,53x
Nbr Employés 4 389
Flottant 82,1%
Graphique SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Durée : Période :
SEI Investments Company : Graphique analyse technique SEI Investments Company | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 50,42 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 57,40 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ryan P. Hicke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis J. McGonigle Senior Vice President
Alfred P. West Executive Chairman
Sanjay K. Sharma Chief Technology Officer & Senior VP
Matt E. Potter Director-Investment Services
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-17.26%6 831
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-39.23%6 266
AMP LIMITED5.45%2 184
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED32.06%2 042
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-37.50%1 595
ASSETMARK FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.-29.49%1 365