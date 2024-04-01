Action SMTC SEMTECH CORPORATION
Semtech Corporation

Actions

SMTC

US8168501018

Semi-conducteurs

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 18:28:04 01/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
29,35 USD +6,77 % Graphique intraday de Semtech Corporation +30,31 % +32,45 %
18:02 SEMTECH CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
17:04 SEMTECH CORPORATION : Piper Sandler optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur Semtech Corporation

SEMTECH CORPORATION : Stifel Nicolaus maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SEMTECH CORPORATION : Piper Sandler optimiste sur le dossier ZM
SEMTECH CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Susquehanna ZM
SEMTECH CORPORATION : Craig-Hallum persiste à l'achat ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques en hausse avant le marché lundi MT
SEMTECH CORPORATION : B. Riley à l'achat ZM
SEMTECH CORPORATION : Opinion positive de Needham & Co. ZM
Transcript : Semtech Corporation, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2024
Semtech enregistre une perte au quatrième trimestre fiscal, le chiffre d'affaires augmente ; les prévisions pour le premier trimestre fiscal sont fixées ; les actions montent en flèche après les heures d'ouverture. MT
Semtech Corporation annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 28 janvier 2024 CI
Semtech Corporation annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 28 janvier 2024 CI
Semtech Corporation donne des prévisions de résultats pour le premier trimestre de l'exercice 20525 CI
Semtech améliore la connectivité IoT mondiale avec les modules Hl78 améliorés par des capacités NTN CI
Les puces avancées 5G et 6G de Semtech sont désormais disponibles pour échantillonnage -- Les actions bondissent MT
Semtech Corporation ouvre la voie à l'avenir des réseaux d'accès et de périphérie pour les câblo-opérateurs CI
Semtech présentera de nouvelles liaisons optiques linéaires enfichables pour les interconnexions de centres de données AI et ML à l'OFC 2024 CI
Semtech Corporation ouvre la voie à la 6G avec des technologies sans fil 5G avancées CI
Semtech Corporation annonce le lancement de l'Airlink Xr60, le plus petit routeur 5G durci au monde CI
Un initié de Semtech a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 358 304 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SEMTECH CORPORATION : Roth MKM favorable sur le dossier ZM
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques sont en hausse en pré-marché jeudi MT
Le sentiment des investisseurs est en demi-teinte avant le rapport sur l'emploi de novembre, ce qui a conduit à un marché préliminaire calme pour les contrats à terme d'actions américaines. MT
Les données sur l'emploi au centre de l'attention, les fonds négociés en bourse progressent, les contrats à terme sur actions sont mitigés avant la cloche de jeudi. MT
SEMTECH CORPORATION : Needham & Co. à l'achat ZM
Semtech : les bénéfices non GAAP du 3ème trimestre fiscal chutent mais le chiffre d'affaires progresse plus vite que prévu ; les actions bondissent sur le premier marché MT

Graphique Semtech Corporation

Graphique Semtech Corporation
Profil Société

Semtech Corporation est un fournisseur de semi-conducteurs de haute performance, de systèmes de l'Internet des objets (IoT) et de services de connectivité en nuage. Les segments de la société comprennent l'intégrité du signal, la protection et la détection avancées, le système IoT et les services connectés IoT. Le segment Signal Integrity conçoit, développe, fabrique et commercialise un portefeuille de produits de communication de données optiques et de transport vidéo utilisés dans diverses applications d'infrastructure et industrielles. Le segment Advanced Protection and Sensing conçoit, développe, fabrique et commercialise des dispositifs de protection haute performance, souvent appelés suppresseurs de tension transitoire (TVS) et des produits de détection spécialisés. Le segment IoT System conçoit, développe, fabrique et commercialise un portefeuille de produits de radiofréquence spécialisés utilisés dans une variété d'applications industrielles, médicales et de communication. Le segment IoT Connected Services conçoit, développe, exploite et commercialise un portefeuille de services connectés.
Secteur
Semi-conducteurs
Agenda
29/05/2024 - Q1 2025 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour Semtech Corporation

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
12
Dernier Cours de Cloture
27,49 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
35,7 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+29,87 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Semi-conducteurs - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SEMTECH CORPORATION Action Semtech Corporation
+32,45 % 1,77 Md
NVIDIA CORPORATION Action NVIDIA Corporation
+80,85 % 2 224 Md
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED Action Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited
+29,85 % 632 Md
BROADCOM INC. Action Broadcom Inc.
+20,26 % 614 Md
AMD (ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES) Action AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
+24,23 % 292 Md
QUALCOMM, INC. Action Qualcomm, Inc.
+18,88 % 189 Md
INTEL CORPORATION Action Intel Corporation
-11,50 % 188 Md
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS Action Texas Instruments
+1,80 % 159 Md
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Micron Technology, Inc.
+47,66 % 131 Md
ARM HOLDINGS PLC Action Arm Holdings plc
+68,14 % 128 Md
Semi-conducteurs - Autres
