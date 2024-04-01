Semtech Corporation est un fournisseur de semi-conducteurs de haute performance, de systèmes de l'Internet des objets (IoT) et de services de connectivité en nuage. Les segments de la société comprennent l'intégrité du signal, la protection et la détection avancées, le système IoT et les services connectés IoT. Le segment Signal Integrity conçoit, développe, fabrique et commercialise un portefeuille de produits de communication de données optiques et de transport vidéo utilisés dans diverses applications d'infrastructure et industrielles. Le segment Advanced Protection and Sensing conçoit, développe, fabrique et commercialise des dispositifs de protection haute performance, souvent appelés suppresseurs de tension transitoire (TVS) et des produits de détection spécialisés. Le segment IoT System conçoit, développe, fabrique et commercialise un portefeuille de produits de radiofréquence spécialisés utilisés dans une variété d'applications industrielles, médicales et de communication. Le segment IoT Connected Services conçoit, développe, exploite et commercialise un portefeuille de services connectés.

Indices liés Russell 2000