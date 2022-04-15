|
Sensorion : Résultats des votes de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire du 14 avril 2022
SENSORION
Résultat consolidé du vote résolution par résolution
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 14 AVRIL 2022
SENSORION
|
Nombre de titres du capital social :
|
79 937 938
|
Nombre total de titres ayant droit de vote :
|
79 833 839
|
Nombre total de voix ayant droit de vote :
|
79 833 839
Titulaires présents et représentés
Nombre de titulaires
1 160 000 160 000
0 0 0
6 308 506 308 506
9
16
49 838
Nombre de titres
Nombre de voix
49 838
371
371
50 306 877 50 306 877
Nombre de votants Nombre d'actions Nombre de voix
Participant au vote Exclusions
Vote des titulaires
+
15 50 146 877 50 146 877
Résolution N°1 (AGE)
PourcentagePour Contre
46 517 456 3 789 421
92,467% 7,533%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
Résolution Adoptée
Résolution N°2 (AGE)
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
46 517 456
|
92,467%
|
Contre
|
3 789 421
|
7,533%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
|
Résolution N°3 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 249 156
|
99,885%
|
Contre
|
57 721
|
0,115%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
|
Résolution N°4 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 249 156
|
99,885%
|
Contre
|
57 721
|
0,115%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
Résolution N°5 (AGE)
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 249 656
|
99,886%
|
Contre
|
57 221
|
0,114%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
|
Résolution N°6 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
49 845 177
|
99,082%
|
Contre
|
461 700
|
0,918%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
|
Résolution N°7 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 306 877
|
100,000%
|
Contre
|
0
|
0,000%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
Résolution N°8 (AGE)
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
500 0 0
|
0,001% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
500 0 0
|
0,001% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
49 787 956
|
98,968%
|
Contre
|
518 921
|
1,032%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
|
Résolution N°9 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 249 156
|
99,886%
|
Contre
|
57 221
|
0,114%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
|
Résolution N°10 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 306 377
|
100,000%
|
Contre
|
0
|
0,000%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
Résolution N°11 (AGE)
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
500 0 0
|
0,001% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Abstention Nul
Blanc
|
0 0 0
|
0,000% 0,000% 0,000%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
31 337 045
|
62,292%
|
Contre
|
18 969 332
|
37,708%
|
Résolution
|
Rejetée
|
Résolution N°12 (AGE)
|
Nombre de voix
|
Nombre de titres
|
Titres (%)
|
Participant au vote
|
50 306 877
|
50 306 877
|
62,93%
|
Exclusions
|
0
|
0
|
0,00%
|
Nombre de voix
|
Pourcentage
|
Pour
|
50 306 877
|
100,000%
|
Contre
|
0
|
0,000%
|
Résolution
|
Adoptée
