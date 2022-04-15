Connexion
    ALSEN   FR0012596468

SENSORION

(ALSEN)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  14/04 17:29:15
0.6080 EUR   -1.94%
Sensorion : Résultats des votes de l'Assemblée générale extraordinaire du 14 avril 2022

15/04/2022 | 14:51
SENSORION

Résultat consolidé du vote résolution par résolution

ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE EXTRAORDINAIRE DU 14 AVRIL 2022

SENSORION

Nombre de titres du capital social :

79 937 938

Nombre total de titres ayant droit de vote :

79 833 839

Nombre total de voix ayant droit de vote :

79 833 839

Titulaires présents et représentés

Nombre de titulaires

1 160 000 160 000

0 0 0

6 308 506 308 506

9

16

49 838

Nombre de titres

Nombre de voix

49 838

371

371

50 306 877 50 306 877

Nombre de votants Nombre d'actions Nombre de voix

Participant au vote Exclusions

Vote des titulaires

Pouvoirs au Président

+

Vote / Correspondance

15 50 146 877 50 146 877

1 160 000 160 000

Résolution N°1 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

16 50 306 877 50 306 877

Titres (%)

50 306 877 0

50 306 877 0

62,93% 0,00%

Nombre de voix

PourcentagePour Contre

46 517 456 3 789 421

92,467% 7,533%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Résolution Adoptée

Résolution N°2 (AGE)

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

46 517 456

92,467%

Contre

3 789 421

7,533%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°3 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 249 156

99,885%

Contre

57 721

0,115%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°4 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 249 156

99,885%

Contre

57 721

0,115%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°5 (AGE)

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 249 656

99,886%

Contre

57 221

0,114%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°6 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

49 845 177

99,082%

Contre

461 700

0,918%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°7 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 306 877

100,000%

Contre

0

0,000%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°8 (AGE)

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

500 0 0

0,001% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

500 0 0

0,001% 0,000% 0,000%

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

49 787 956

98,968%

Contre

518 921

1,032%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°9 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 249 156

99,886%

Contre

57 221

0,114%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°10 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 306 377

100,000%

Contre

0

0,000%

Résolution

Adoptée

Résolution N°11 (AGE)

Abstention Nul

Blanc

500 0 0

0,001% 0,000% 0,000%

Abstention Nul

Blanc

0 0 0

0,000% 0,000% 0,000%

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

31 337 045

62,292%

Contre

18 969 332

37,708%

Résolution

Rejetée

Résolution N°12 (AGE)

Nombre de voix

Nombre de titres

Titres (%)

Participant au vote

50 306 877

50 306 877

62,93%

Exclusions

0

0

0,00%

Nombre de voix

Pourcentage

Pour

50 306 877

100,000%

Contre

0

0,000%

Résolution

Adoptée

Disclaimer

Sensorion SA published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 12:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
