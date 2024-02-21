SentinelOne, Inc. est un fournisseur de cybersécurité qui propose une plateforme alimentée par l'intelligence artificielle pour permettre une défense autonome en matière de cybersécurité. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise ingère, met en corrélation et interroge en temps réel des pétaoctets de données structurées et non structurées provenant d'une myriade de sources externes et internes disparates en constante expansion. Les modèles d'IA distribués de l'entreprise fonctionnent à la fois localement sur chaque point de terminaison et sur chaque charge de travail en nuage, ainsi que sur sa plateforme en nuage. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise offre une multi-location et peut être déployée sur une gamme variée d'environnements choisis par ses clients, y compris les nuages publics, privés ou hybrides. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise défend contre les cyberattaques et les fonctionnalités à travers Windows, macOS, Linux et le logiciel Kubernetes. La société fournit également une sécurité de l'identité dans le cadre de Singularity XDR pour la protection, y compris Singularity Identity, Singularity Ranger Active Directory Assessor et Singularity Hologram.

Secteur Logiciels