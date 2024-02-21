|
Temps réel estimé
Autres places de cotation
|Varia. 5j.
|Varia. 1 janv.
|25,76 USD
|-11,61 %
|-14,07 %
|-6,05 %
|19:01
|SENTINELONE, INC. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre
|ZM
|14/02
|SentinelOne se positionne pour la croissance en 2024 malgré une concurrence acharnée, selon BofA
|MT
Cet article est réservé aux membres
Déjà membre ?Se connecter
Pas encore membre ?Inscription Gratuite
Révisions de BNA
|Varia. 1 janv.
|Capi.
|-5,76 %
|8 706 M $
|+6,15 %
|2993 Mrd $
|+4,89 %
|83 578 M $
|+5,86 %
|79 513 M $
|-3,37 %
|61 355 M $
|-14,84 %
|53 121 M $
|+31,86 %
|51 778 M $
|+12,47 %
|40 367 M $
|+2,02 %
|26 191 M $
|-11,01 %
|26 139 M $
- Bourse
- Actions
- Action SentinelOne, Inc. - Nyse
- Actualités SentinelOne, Inc.
- SentinelOne, Inc. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre