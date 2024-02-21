Action S SENTINELONE, INC.
 21/02/2024
25,76 USD -11,61 % Graphique intraday de SentinelOne, Inc. -14,07 % -6,05 %
19:01 SENTINELONE, INC. : Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation neutre ZM
14/02 SentinelOne se positionne pour la croissance en 2024 malgré une concurrence acharnée, selon BofA MT

Dernières actualités sur SentinelOne, Inc.

SENTINELONE, INC. : BofA Securities désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
Datadog prévoit des résultats annuels inférieurs aux estimations en raison de la faible adoption de la cybersécurité RE
Un initié de SentinelOne a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 3 068 636 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de SentinelOne a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 021 657 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Sentinelone a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 281 367 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Une entreprise chinoise à l'origine de sites web d'information diffuse des contenus favorables à Pékin dans le monde entier, selon des chercheurs RE
SentinelOne finalise le rachat de PingSafe, une opération qui devrait renforcer les opérations de sécurité dans le Cloud MT
SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) a acquis PingSafe Pte Limited. CI
Bell Canada s'associe à SentinelOne pour des solutions de protection des données MT
Bell Canada et SentinelOne s'associent pour offrir une protection avancée des points d'extrémité aux entreprises canadiennes CI
SentinelOne lance la chasse aux menaces pour WatchTower et WatchTower Pro CI
Sherweb offre aux fournisseurs de services d'infogérance une cybersécurité améliorée grâce à SentinelOne, optimisée par Ai CI
Les actions de SentinelOne augmentent après le relèvement de la note de BTIG MT
SENTINELONE, INC. : BTIG désormais positif sur le dossier ZM
SENTINELONE, INC. : Citigroup conserve son opinion neutre ZM
Un initié de Sentinelone a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 999 072 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Les marchés boursiers américains clôturent en baisse mercredi après que Tom Barkin, président de la Réserve fédérale de Richmond, ait déclaré que des hausses de taux étaient encore possibles MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques reculent en fin d'après-midi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques chutent mercredi après-midi MT
Faits marquants à la mi-journée : Le président de la Fed de Richmond déclare que des hausses de taux sont encore possibles ; les offres d'emploi chutent en novembre ; l'indice ISM manufacturier américain augmente en décembre ; SentinelOne achète PingSafe MT
Wall St prolonge sa chute avant les minutes de la réunion de la Fed RE
Mise à jour sectorielle : Les valeurs technologiques sont mitigées en pré-marché mercredi MT
Mise à jour sectorielle : Technologie MT

Profil Société

SentinelOne, Inc. est un fournisseur de cybersécurité qui propose une plateforme alimentée par l'intelligence artificielle pour permettre une défense autonome en matière de cybersécurité. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise ingère, met en corrélation et interroge en temps réel des pétaoctets de données structurées et non structurées provenant d'une myriade de sources externes et internes disparates en constante expansion. Les modèles d'IA distribués de l'entreprise fonctionnent à la fois localement sur chaque point de terminaison et sur chaque charge de travail en nuage, ainsi que sur sa plateforme en nuage. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise offre une multi-location et peut être déployée sur une gamme variée d'environnements choisis par ses clients, y compris les nuages publics, privés ou hybrides. La plateforme Singularity de l'entreprise défend contre les cyberattaques et les fonctionnalités à travers Windows, macOS, Linux et le logiciel Kubernetes. La société fournit également une sécurité de l'identité dans le cadre de Singularity XDR pour la protection, y compris Singularity Identity, Singularity Ranger Active Directory Assessor et Singularity Hologram.
Logiciels
12/03/2024 - Q4 2024 Publication de résultats (estimation)
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
34
Dernier Cours de Cloture
29,15 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
28,6 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-1,88 %
Secteur Logiciels - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SENTINELONE, INC. Action SentinelOne, Inc.
-5,76 % 8 706 M $
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Action Microsoft Corporation
+6,15 % 2993 Mrd $
SYNOPSYS INC. Action Synopsys Inc.
+4,89 % 83 578 M $
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC. Action Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
+5,86 % 79 513 M $
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE Action Dassault Systèmes SE
-3,37 % 61 355 M $
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION Action Atlassian Corporation
-14,84 % 53 121 M $
PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC. Action Palantir Technologies Inc.
+31,86 % 51 778 M $
THE TRADE DESK, INC. Action The Trade Desk, Inc.
+12,47 % 40 367 M $
SPLUNK INC. Action Splunk Inc.
+2,02 % 26 191 M $
ROBLOX CORPORATION Action Roblox Corporation
-11,01 % 26 139 M $
Logiciels - Autres
