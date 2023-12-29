The share capital of the Contributing Company can change between the date of this Contribution Agreement and the Completion Date (as defined hereunder), following notably transactions resulting from the exercise of stock subscription warrants and stock options and the definitive grant of the free shares mentioned above.

The Contributing Company has also proceeded to the issuance of convertible bonds on August 16, 2019 to Nokomis Capital L.L.C., for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 5,000,000 euros which shall be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer and prior to the completion of the Contribution.

The Contributing Company has proceeded to the issuance of convertible bonds on August 16, 2019 to Lynrock Lake Financing, for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 40,000,000 euros which shall be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer and prior to the completion of the Contribution.

The Contributing Company has proceeded to the

issuance of convertible bonds on November 8, 2023 to Renesas Electronics America Inc., for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 6,000,000 USD which shall not be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer. The Contributing Company has again proceeded to the

issuance of convertible bonds on December 27, 2023 to Renesas Electronics America Inc., for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 3,000,000 USD which shall not be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer.

As of the date of this Contribution Agreement, the Contributing Company has not issued or granted any securities, securities giving access or not to its share capital or rights giving access to its share capital, and more generally any special rights or benefits, other than those mentioned above.

The bylaws of the Contributing Company in effect on the date hereof are attached as Schedule 1.1.(b).