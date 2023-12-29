TRAITE D'APPORT PARTIEL D'ACTIFS SOUMIS AU RÉGIME DES SCISSIONS
CONTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
en date du 28 décembre 2023 dated December 28, 2023
- SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA
- SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SAS
ENTRE LES SOUSSIGNÉES
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA, société anonyme de droit français au capital de 2.462.620,04 euros, dont le siège social est sis 15-55 Boulevard Charles de Gaulles, Les Portes de la Défense 92700 Colombes (France), identifiée sous le numéro 450 249 677 RCS Nanterre (ci-après "Sequans SA" ou la "Société Apporteuse"),
représentée par Monsieur Georges Karam, agissant en qualité de Directeur Général, dûment habilité à l'effet des présentes,
D'UNE PART,
ET
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SAS, société par actions simplifiée de droit français au capital de deux
- euro, dont le siège social est sis 15-55 Boulevard Charles de Gaulles, Les Portes de la Défense 92700 Colombes (France), identifiée sous le numéro 979 284 114 RCS Nanterre (ci-après "Sequans SAS" ou la "Société Bénéficiaire"),
représentée par Sequans SA, agissant en qualité de Président, dûment habilitée à l'effet des présentes, elle-même représentée par Monsieur Georges Karam,
D'AUTRE PART,
(la Société Apporteuse et la Société Bénéficiaire sont ci-après désignées ensemble les "Parties", et individuellement une "Partie").
APRES AVOIR RAPPELE QUE :
- La Société Apporteuse détient 100% du capital social et des droits de vote de la Société Bénéficiaire.
-
La Société Apporteuse et ses filiales sont des entreprises technologiques et opèrent dans le secteur des semi-conducteurs. Elles développent et commercialisent notamment des solutions pour les terminaux fixes et
mobiles connectés aux réseaux cellulaires. Ces solutions comprennent des puces analogiques et numériques incluant des
BETWEEN THE UNDERSIGNED
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SA, société anonyme organized under French law, with a share capital of Euros 2,462,620.04, whose registered office is located: 15-55 Boulevard Charles de
Gaulles, Les Portes de la Défense 92700 Colombes (France), identified under the number 450 249 677 RCS Nanterre (hereunder "Sequans SA" or the "Contributing Company"),
represented by M. Georges Karam, acting as managing director, duly authorized for the purpose hereof,
ON THE ONE HAND,
AND
SEQUANS COMMUNICATIONS SAS, société par actions simplifiée organized under French law, with a share capital of two (2) euros, whose registered office is located: 15-55 Boulevard Charles de
Gaulles, Les Portes de la Défense 92700 Colombes (France), identified under the number 979 284 114 RCS Nanterre (hereunder "Sequans SAS" or the "Beneficiary Company"),
represented by Sequans SA, acting as Président, duly authorized for the purpose hereof, itself represented by M. Georges Karam,
ON THE OTHER HAND,
(the Contributing Company and the Beneficiary Company being together hereunder referred to as the "Parties" and each a "Party").
WHEREAS:
- The Contributing Company holds 100% of the share capital and voting rights of the Beneficiary Company.
- The Contributing Company and its subsidiaries are technology companies operating in the semiconductor sector. They develop and market in particular solutions for fixed and mobile terminals connected to cellular networks. These solutions integrate analog and digital chips including radio frequency transmitter/receiver circuits,
2
circuits radiofréquence émetteur/récepteur, des fonctions de modulation/démodulation et de codage/décodage du signal radio ainsi que des processeurs supportant les différentes couches logicielles permettant à ces solutions de communiquer avec les réseaux cellulaires. "Activité").
modulation/demodulation and radio signal coding/decoding functions as well as processors supporting the various software layers enabling these solutions to communicate with cellular networks. (the "Business").
(C)
Le 4 août
2023, Sequans SA
a signé un
(C)
On August 4, 2023, Sequans SA signed a
Memorandum
of
memorandum of understanding (as amended
Understanding, tel
,
from time to time in accordance with its terms,
le "MoU") avec Renesas Electronics
the "MoU") with Renesas Electronics
Corporation, une société de droit japonais,
Corporation, a company organized under the
dont le siège social est situé 3-2-24- Toyosu,
laws of Japan, whose registered office is
Koto-Ku,
Tokyo
135-0061
(Japon),
located 3-2-24- Toyosu, Koto-Ku, Tokyo 135-
immatriculée au Tokyo Legal Affairs Bureau
0061 (Japan), registered with Tokyo Legal
sous le numéro 0200-01-075701 ("REL"), en
Affairs Bureau under the number 0200-01-
vertu duquel REL
075701 ("REL"), under which REL
undertakes, through a tender offer governed
devant être initiée par une entité affiliée, à
by the laws of the United States of America
acquérir en numéraire, sous certaines
to be initiated by an affiliated entity, to
conditions, la totalité des actions ordinaires et
purchase with cash, under certain conditions,
des American Depositary Shares ("ADS") de
all ordinary shares and American Depositary
Sequans SA en circulation pour un montant
Shares ("ADS") of Sequans SA for USD 3.03
respectivement de 3,03 dollars américains par
per ADS and USD 0.7575 per ordinary share
ADS et de 0,7575 dollars américains par
(each ADS representing four (4) ordinary
action ordinaire (chaque ADS représentant
shares) (the "Offer").
quatre (4) actions ordinaires) "Offre").
(D)
Offre a été initiée par Renesas Electronics
(D)
The Offer was initiated by Renesas
Europe GmbH, une société de droit allemand
Electronics Europe GmbH, a limited liability
Gesellschaft mit
company incorporated under the laws of
beschränkter Haftung - GmbH (société à
Germany (Gesellschaft mit beschränkter
responsabilité limitée), affiliée à REL,
Haftung - GmbH), affiliated with REL, with its
immatriculée auprès du registre du commerce
registered office at Arcadiastrasse 10
allemand sous le numéro HRB 3708, et dont le
40472 Düsseldorf, Germany, registered with
siège social est situé Arcadiastrasse 10
the German trade register under number
40472 Düsseldorf, Allemagne ("REE"), au
HRB 3708 ("REE"), within the meaning of
sens des textes applicables et conformément
applicable law and in accordance with the
au MoU, le 11 septembre 2023.
MoU, on September 11, 2023.
(E)
Offre
(E)
Subject to, inter alia, the success of the Offer,
et conformément au MoU, il est envisagé de
and in accordance with the MoU, the
implementation of a project to reorganize the
du groupe de Sequans SA à la suite du
group of Sequans SA is planned following the
règlement-livraison
de
Offre
(la
consummation of the Offer (the "Post-Offer
"Réorganisation Post-Offre"),
par la
voie
Reorganization") by means of, inter alia, the
Contribution and the Merger (as such terms
que ces termes sont définis ci-après), sans
are defined hereinafter), without, however,
excluding the possibility of renouncing to the
Post-Offer Reorganization if the number of
3
Offre est suffisamment élevé.
- Ainsi, les Parties sont convenues que Sequans SA apportera, selon les termes et sous les conditions prévues aux présentes, au profit de Sequans SAS tous ses actifs et passifs, droits et obligations de toute nature et autres rapports juridiques liés à son Activité (les "Eléments Apportés" ou la "Branche d'Activité""Apport").
- Il est par ailleurs envisagé, dans le cadre de la Réorganisation Post-
la date des présentes entre Sequans SA et la société Renesas Sting Merger AG, une Aktiengesellschaft (société par actions) de droit allemand, détenue à 100% par REE, dont le siège social est situé à Düsseldorf,
Allemagne, immatriculée au registre du commerce du tribunal local de Düsseldorf sous le numéro HRB 102753 (Allemagne), ("Renesas Sting Merger AG") (le "Traité de Fusion"), sous les conditions suspensives Offre et de la Renesas Sting Merger AG et Sequans SA procèderont à une fusion transfrontalière réalisée conformément aux dispositions de la directive (UE) 2017/1132 du Parlement Européen et du Conseil du 14 juin 2017 relative à certains aspects du droit des sociétés, telle que modifiée par la directive (UE) 2019/2121 du Parlement Européen et du Conseil du 27 novembre 2019, transposée en droit français par rdonnance n° 2023-393 et le décret n° 2023-405 portant réforme du régime des fusions, scissions, apports partiels
sociétés commerciales et en droit allemand par la loi transposant la directive (Gesetz zur Umsetzung der Umwandlungsrichtlinie und zur Änderung weiterer Gesetze; UmRUG), qui a été promulguée au journal officiel allemand (Bundesgesetzblatt; BGBl.) 2023 I No. 51 le 28 février 2023, aux termes de laquelle Renesas Sting Merger AG des actifs et des passifs de Sequans SA par
shares held by REE following the Offer is sufficiently high.
- Therefore, the Parties have agreed that Sequans SA will contribute, under the terms and conditions set forth herein, to the benefit of Sequans SAS, all of its assets and liabilities, rights and obligations of any kind, and other legal relationships related to its Business (the "Contributed Assets and Liabilities" or the "Business Branch") (branche d'activité) (the "Contribution").
-
As part of the Post-Offer Reorganization, it is also planned that, pursuant to the terms of a cross-border merger plan entered into on the date hereof between Sequans SA and Renesas Sting Merger AG, a German stock
corporation(Aktiengesellschaft) incorporated under the laws of Germany, wholly owned by REE, having its registered office at Düsseldorf, Germany, and registered with the commercial register (Handelsregister) of the local court (Amtsgericht) of Düsseldorf under number HRB 102753 ("Renesas Sting Merger AG") (the "Merger Plan"), under inter alia the conditions precedent of the success of the Offer and the completion of the Contribution, Renesas Sting Merger AG and Sequans SA shall proceed to a cross-border merger conducted pursuant to the provisions of the directive (EU) 2017/1132 of the European Parliament and Council dated June 14, 2017, as modified by directive (EU) 2019/2121 of the European Parliament and Council dated November 27, 2019, implemented under French law by Ordonnance n° 2023-393 and Decree n° 2023-405 and under German law by the Law on the Implementation of the Transformation Directive and on the Amendment of Other Laws (Gesetz zur Umsetzung der Umwandlungsrichtlinie und zur Änderung weiterer Gesetze; UmRUG), which was promulgated in the Federal Law Gazette (Bundesgesetzblatt; BGBl.) 2023 I No. 51 on February 28, 2023, as part of which Renesas Sting Merger AG shall receive all the assets and liabilities of
4
Sequans SA cessera (la "Fusion").
(H)
A
de la réalisation juridique de la
(H)
Réorganisation Post-Offre, Sequans SAS sera
ainsi contrôlée par REE et ultimement par
REL.
(I)
Les Parties ont arrêté les termes du présent
(I)
traité d'apport afin de fixer les conditions et
modalités de l'Apport (le "Traité d'Apport").
Sequans SA by universal succession of title and Sequans SA shall cease to exist (the "Merger").
Upon the legal completion of the Post-Offer Reorganization, Sequans SAS will thus be controlled by REE and ultimately by REL.
The Parties have agreed to this contribution agreement to set the terms and conditions of the Contribution (the "Contribution Agreement").
CECI EXPOSÉ, IL EST CONVENU ET ARRÊTÉ CE
THIS BEING SAID, IT IS AGREED AND
QUI SUIT :
DETERMINED AS FOLLOWS:
1
PRÉSENTATION DES PARTIES ET LIENS
1
PRESENTATION OF THE PARTIES AND
ENTRE ELLES
THEIR RELATIONSHIP
1.1
Présentation de la Société Apporteuse
1.1
Presentation of the Contributing
Company
La Société Apporteuse est une société anonyme soumise au droit français, dont le siège social est sis 15-55 boulevard Charles de Gaulle, Les Portes de la Défense 92700 Colombes (France), identifiée sous le numéro 450 249 677 RCS Nanterre.
La Société Apporteuse a pour objet, tel que décrit à
:
commercialisation de tous produits et/ou services liés aux systèmes de réseaux de communication de type filaires optiques et/ou radio ;
- le conseil et la formation, par tous moyens et
supports techniques,
en relation avec
les
;
- la participation directe ou indirecte à toutes objets précités, par voie de création de
The Contributing Company is a société anonyme organized under French law, whose registered office is located: 15-55 boulevard Charles de Gaulle, 92700 Colombes (France), identified under the number 450 249 677 RCS Nanterre.
As described in article 3 of its bylaws, the Contributing Company's purpose is to directly or indirectly, in particular through subsidiaries or shareholdings, in France and abroad:
- research, design, development and marketing services for products or services related to optical or radio wired communication network systems,
- related consulting, training and assistance services in relation to the abovementioned areas of activity;
- direct or indirect participation in any transactions relating to any of the abovementioned purposes, by creating new companies or businesses, contributing assets, subscribing for or purchasing shares or corporate rights, acquiring interests, merging, forming partnerships or otherwise;
-
and, more generally, any industrial,
-
et, plus généralement, toutes opérations
commercial, financial, securities or property
5
industrielles, commerciales, financières, mobilières ou immobilières, se rattachant directement ou indirectement, en totalité ou en
tous objets similaires ou connexes et même à tous objets qui seraient de nature à favoriser ou à développe les affaires de la société.
transactions relating directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, to any of the aforementioned purposes, to any similar or related purposes and even to any purposes likely to promote or develop the Company's business.
- la date des présentes, le capital social de la Société Apporteuse est de 2.462.620,04 euros divisé en 246.262.004 actions ordinaires de 0,01 euro de nominal chacune, intégralement libérées et toutes de même catégorie.
Les ADS de la Société Apporteuse sont admises aux négociations sur le New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
L'exercice social de la Société Apporteuse commence le 1er janvier et finit le 31 décembre de chaque année.
a Société Apporteuse permettant à ses dirigeants et/ou ses employés de se voir attribuer des actions gratuites, des bons de souscription d'actions (BSA) et des options de souscription d'actions ne seront pas et ne seront pas apportés dans
.
La liste de ces plans est jointe en Annexe 1.1 (a).
A la date des présentes, seuls Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., Harbert European Growth Capital Fund II et Concord 1 détiennent des BSA de la Société Apporteuse donnant droit, au total, à 13.849.202 actions ordinaires (les « BSA Investisseurs »). Tous les BSA Investisseurs qui seraient, le cas échéant, toujours en vigueur immédiatement avant la clôture pourront être intégralement exercés ou
annulés Les BSA Investisseurs encore en vigueur, le cas échéant, à
ne se convertiront pas en un droit se rapportant aux actions de la Société
Société Bénéficiaire.
As of this date, the share capital of the Contributing Company is 2,462,620.04 euros divided in 246,262,004 ordinary shares, each with a par value of 0.01 euro, fully paid and all of the same class.
The ADS of the Contributing Company are admitted to trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
The fiscal year of the Contributing Company starts on January 1st and ends on December 31st of each year.
Incentive plans implemented by the Contributing Company allowing its officers and/or its employees to be granted free shares, stock subscription warrants (BSA) and stock options will not be amended by the Contribution and will not be transferred to the Beneficiary Company as part of the Contribution.
The list of those plans is attached as Schedule 1.1.(a).
As of the date hereof, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., only Harbert European Growth Capital Fund II and Concord 2 hold warrants from the Contributing Company giving right to a total of 13,849,202
ordinary shares Investors Warrants
All Investors Warrants still outstanding immediately prior to the closing of the Offer, if any, may be exercised in full or canceled upon the closing of the Offer. The Investors Warrants still outstanding, if applicable, at the closing of the Offer and prior to the completion of the Contribution will not convert into a right relating to or to receive shares in the Beneficiary Company.
1
- This is a codename, official name is kept confidential
6
Le capital social de la Société Apporteuse est
sation (telle que définie ci-dessous), en conséquence notamment de bons de
gratuites susvisés.
16 août 2019 au profit de Nokomis Capital L.L.C.
principal global de 5.000.000 euros qui fera l'objet d'un remboursement anticipé dans le cadre de l'Offre et préalablement à la réalisation de l'Apport.
La Société Apporteuse a également procédé à bles le 6 avril 2021
au profit de
nominal principal global de 40.000.000 euros qui fera l'objet d'un remboursement anticipé dans le cadre de l'Offre et préalablement à la réalisation de l'Apport.
La Société Apporteuse a également procédé à une émission obligataire le 8 novembre 2023 au profit de
nominal principal de 6.000.000 dollars américains. Les obligations ne feront La Société Apporteuse a de nouveau procédé à une émission
obligataire le 27 décembre 2023 au profit de Renesas
principal de 3.000.000 dollars américains. Les
A la date du présent Traité d'Apport, la Société Apporteuse n'a pas émis ni consenti de titres, de valeurs mobilières donnant accès ou non à son capital ou de droits donnant accès à son capital, et plus généralement de droits particuliers ou liers autres que ceux mentionnés ci-dessus.
Les statuts de la Société Apporteuse en vigueur à la date des présentes sont joints en en Annexe 1.1 (b).
The share capital of the Contributing Company can change between the date of this Contribution Agreement and the Completion Date (as defined hereunder), following notably transactions resulting from the exercise of stock subscription warrants and stock options and the definitive grant of the free shares mentioned above.
The Contributing Company has also proceeded to the issuance of convertible bonds on August 16, 2019 to Nokomis Capital L.L.C., for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 5,000,000 euros which shall be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer and prior to the completion of the Contribution.
The Contributing Company has proceeded to the issuance of convertible bonds on August 16, 2019 to Lynrock Lake Financing, for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 40,000,000 euros which shall be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer and prior to the completion of the Contribution.
The Contributing Company has proceeded to the
issuance of convertible bonds on November 8, 2023 to Renesas Electronics America Inc., for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 6,000,000 USD which shall not be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer. The Contributing Company has again proceeded to the
issuance of convertible bonds on December 27, 2023 to Renesas Electronics America Inc., for a principal aggregate nominal amount of 3,000,000 USD which shall not be subject to a repayment in the context of the Offer.
As of the date of this Contribution Agreement, the Contributing Company has not issued or granted any securities, securities giving access or not to its share capital or rights giving access to its share capital, and more generally any special rights or benefits, other than those mentioned above.
The bylaws of the Contributing Company in effect on the date hereof are attached as Schedule 1.1.(b).
7
1.2 Présentation de la Société Bénéficiaire
La Société Bénéficiaire est une société par actions simplifiée soumise au droit français, dont le siège social est sis 15-55 Boulevard Charles de Gaulles,
Les Portes de la Défense
92700
Colombes
(France),
identifiée
sous
le
numéro
979 284 114 RCS Nanterre.
La Société Bénéficiaire a pour objet, tel que décrit à oit
:
commercialisation de tous produits et/ou services liés aux systèmes de réseaux de communication de types filaire, optique et/ou radio ;
- le conseil et la formation, par tous moyens et
supports techniques, en relation avec les
- la participation directe ou indirecte à toutes objets précités, par voie de création de de souscription o;
- et, plus généralement, toutes opérations industrielles, commerciales, financières, mobilières ou immobilières, se rattachant directement ou indirectement, en totalité ou en
tous objets similaires ou connexes et même à tous objets qui seraient de nature à favoriser ou à développer les affaires de la société.
- la date des présentes, le capital social de la Société Bénéficiaire est de deux (2) euros divisé en deux (2)
actions ordinaires valeur nominale chacune, intégralement libérées et toutes de même catégorie.
aucune obligation ni aucune autre valeur mobilière donnant accès ou non, directement ou indirectement, à son capital.
1.2 Presentation of the Beneficiary Company
The Beneficiary Company is a société par actions simplifiée organized under French Law, whose registered office is located at: 15-55 Boulevard Charles de Gaulles, Les Portes de la Défense 92700 Colombes (France), identified under the number 979 284 114 RCS Nanterre.
As described in article 4 of its bylaws, the Beneficiary Company's purpose is directly or indirectly, in particular through subsidiaries or shareholdings, in France and abroad:
- development and marketing of all products and/or services relating to wired, optical and/or radio communications network systems;
- consultancy and training, by all technical means and media, in relation to the aforementioned areas of activity;
- direct or indirect participation in any transactions that may relate to any of the abovementioned purposes, through the creation of new companies or businesses, contributions, subscriptions or purchases of shares or corporate rights, acquisitions of interests, mergers, associations or any other means;
- and, more generally, any industrial, commercial, financial, securities or property transactions relating directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, to any of the abovementioned purposes, to any similar or related purposes and even to any purposes likely to promote or develop the Company's business.
As of this date, the share capital of the Beneficiary Company is two (2) euros divided in two (2) ordinary shares, with a par value of one (1) euro each, fully paid and all of the same class.
The Beneficiary Company has neither issued any bond nor any other security giving access or not, directly or indirectly, to its share capital.
8
A la date du présent Traité d'Apport, la Société Bénéficiaire n'a pas consenti de droits particuliers (autres que les actions décrites ci-dessus) ou
porteur de titres.
L'exercice social de la Société Bénéficiaire commence le 1er janvier et finit le 31 décembre de chaque année.
Les statuts de la Société Bénéficiaire en vigueur à la date des présentes sont joints en Annexe 1.2.
1.3 Liens entre les Parties
La Société Apporteuse détient l'intégralité des actions composant le capital social de la Société Bénéficiaire.
La Société Bénéficiaire ne détient aucune participation dans le capital social de la Société Apporteuse.
Les extraits K- bis de la Société Apporteuse et de la Société Bénéficiaire sont joints en Annexe 1.3.
As of the date of this Contribution Agreement, the Beneficiary Company has not granted any special right (other than the shares described above) or benefit to its shareholders or to any other security holders.
The fiscal year of the Beneficiary Company starts on January 1st and ends on December 31st of each year.
The bylaws of the Beneficiary Company in effect on the date hereof are attached as Schedule 1.2.
1.3 Relationship between the Parties
The Contributing Company holds all the shares composing the share capital of the Beneficiary Company.
The Beneficiary Company does not hold any interest in the share capital of the Contributing Company.
The certificates of incorporation of the Contributing Company and of the Beneficiary Company are attached in Schedule 1.3.
2
MOTIFS ET BUTS DE L'APPORT
2
REASONS AND PURPOSES OF THE
CONTRIBUTION
Ainsi qu'il est énoncé en préambule du présent Traité d'Apport, le présent Apport par la Société Apporteuse
de Sequans SA, comprenant notamment l'Apport et la Fusion, qui est
As stated in the recitals of this Contribution Agreement, this Contribution by the Contributing Company to the Beneficiary Company is part of a global reorganization project of the group of Sequans SA, including, among others, the Contribution and the Merger, which would be implemented in the event of the success of the Offer.
réorganisation global et aurait pour objectif, préalablement à la Fusion, de Sequans SA au sein de Sequans SAS afin de
passifs de Sequans SA en France. L'Apport serait suivi de la Fusion, au résultat de laquelle la Société Apporteuse sera absorbée par Renesas Sting Merger AG. Renesas Sting Merger AG détiendrait donc 100 % du capital social de la Société Bénéficiaire. Ces opérations permettront de rationaliser et de consolider la structure de détention de la société Sequans SAS dans le cadre de son
The Contribution is the first step of this global reorganization project and its objective, prior to the Merger, is to spin- Sequans SAS in order to maintain the Business, the employees and the assets and liabilities of Sequans SA in France. The Contribution will be followed by the Merger, as a result of which the Contributing Company will be merged with and into Renesas Sting Merger AG. Renesas Sting Merger AG will therefore hold 100% of the share capital of the Beneficiary Company. The transactions will rationalize and consolidate the ownership structure of Sequans SAS as part of its merger with REL and
9
rapprochement avec REL et de créer les synergies
create the expected synergies with the Renesas
attendues avec le groupe Renesas.
group.
3. AUTORISATIONS SOCIALES - INSTANCES 3. REPRÉSENTATIVES DU PERSONNEL - COMMISSAIRE A LA SCISSION
CORPORATE AUTHORISATIONS - STAFF REPRESENTATIVE BODIES - DEMERGER APPRAISER
3.1 Autorisations sociales
3.1
Corporate authorisations
Le conseil
The board of directors of the Contributing Company,
28
at its meeting held on December 28, 2023, agreed
décembre 2023, a arrêté les termes du présent Traité
on the terms of this Contribution Agreement,
authorized its execution and delegated to the Chief
Directeur Général de Sequans SA, avec faculté de
Executive Officer of Sequans SA, with the right to
subdélégation, tous les pouvoirs à l'effet de finaliser,
sub-delegate, all powers to finalize, reproduce any
reproduire toute mention, signer, parapher le Traité
and all references, sign and initial the Contribution
Agreement, the declaration of compliance provided
l'article L. 236-17 du Code de commerce et tout autre
for in Article L. 236-17 of the French Commercial
document nécessaire ou utile à la réalisation de
Code and any other document necessary or useful
généralement,
faire tout
le
to complete the Contribution and, in general, to do
all that is necessary to allow the Contribution to be
completed.
Les Parties n'entendent pas appliquer le régime
The Parties do not intend to submit the Contribution
"simplifié" des apports partiels d'actifs soumis
au
to the "simplified" regime for contributions subject to
-28 du
the regime for demergers provided for in Article
Code de commerce.
L. 236-28 of the French Commercial Code.
Le Président de Sequans SAS a arrêté les termes du
The Chairman of Sequans SAS has approved the
28
terms of this Contribution Agreement by decision
décembre 2023.
dated December 28, 2023.
Approval of the Contribution will be submitted to the
l'assemblée générale extraordinaire de Sequans SA.
extraordinary general meeting of Sequans SA.
Approval of the Contribution will be submitted to the
unique de Sequans SAS.
sole shareholder of Sequans SAS.
3.2 Instances représentatives du personnel
3.2
Staff representative bodies
Le comité social et économique de la Société
The social and economic committee of the
Apporteuse a été informé et consulté sur le projet
Contributing Company was informed and consulted
on the proposed Contribution and issued a positive
de sa réunion en date du 10 août 2023.
opinion on the proposal at its meeting on August 10,
2023.
3.3 Commissaires à la scission
3.3
Demerger Appraiser
Sur requête conjointe des Parties, Monsieur Fabrice
At the joint request of the Parties, M. Fabrice Vidal,
Vidal, exerçant au 43 rue du Liège
75008 Paris, a
working at 43 rue du Liège 75008 Paris (France),
été désigné par le Tribunal de commerce de Nanterre
has been appointed by the Commercial Court of
Nanterre on September 13, 2023, as the demerger
10
