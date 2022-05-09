|
Service Properties Trust : B. Riley toujours à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1 787 M
-
1 687 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-249 M
-
-235 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|-4,60x
|Rendement 2022
|0,60%
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 108 M
1 108 M
1 046 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|0,62x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|0,59x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|98,7%
|
|Graphique SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
|
|
Tendances analyse technique SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|6,71 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|9,33 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|39,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs