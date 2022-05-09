Connexion
    SVC   US81761L1026

SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST

(SVC)
  Rapport
09/05 16:18:07
6.225 USD   -7.23%
16:03SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST : B. Riley toujours à l'achat
ZM
04/05Earnings Flash (SVC) SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST affiche un revenu de 393,8 millions de dollars au premier trimestre
MT
04/05Service Properties Trust annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 mars 2022
CI
Service Properties Trust : B. Riley toujours à l'achat

09/05/2022 | 16:03
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 787 M - 1 687 M
Résultat net 2022 -249 M - -235 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 -4,60x
Rendement 2022 0,60%
Capitalisation 1 108 M 1 108 M 1 046 M
Capi. / CA 2022 0,62x
Capi. / CA 2023 0,59x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 98,7%
Graphique SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
Durée : Période :
Service Properties Trust : Graphique analyse technique Service Properties Trust | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 6,71 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 39,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Todd W Hargreaves President & Chief Investment Officer
Brian E. Donley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Adam David Portnoy Chairman
John L. Harrington Independent Trustee
William A. Lamkin Independent Trustee
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SERVICE PROPERTIES TRUST-23.66%1 142
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-3.95%28 656
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.16.39%14 117
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-8.75%11 232
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC1.93%6 527
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.0.13%5 017