ServiceNow, Inc.

Actions

NOW

US81762P1021

Logiciels

Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX
Autres places de cotation
 15:55:52 22/01/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
759,24 USD +1,35 % Graphique intraday de ServiceNow, Inc. +5,04 % +8,17 %
15:02 SERVICENOW, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
18/01 SERVICENOW, INC. : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier ZM

Dernières actualités sur ServiceNow, Inc.

SERVICENOW, INC. : Needham & Co. toujours positif ZM
SERVICENOW, INC. : Oppenheimer optimiste sur le dossier ZM
Lenovo rejoint le programme de partenaires de conseil et de mise en œuvre de ServiceNow pour favoriser la transformation numérique de ses clients. transformation numérique des clients CI
Vbrick AI automatise la diffusion de vidéos intelligentes pour les flux de travail ServiceNow®. CI
SERVICENOW, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus persiste à l'achat ZM
Le secteur des logiciels devrait bénéficier de l'accent mis sur l'IA et de la migration vers le cloud, selon BofA MT
SERVICENOW, INC. : BofA Securities à l'achat ZM
Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) devrait générer des taux de croissance du chiffre d'affaires similaires à ceux de ses pairs, grâce aux mesures prises par son directeur général, selon Wedbush MT
SERVICENOW, INC. : Morgan Stanley reste à l'achat ZM
Nike prévoit des économies de 2 milliards sur 3 ans, avec suppression d'emplois AW
SERVICENOW, INC. : Macquarie optimiste sur le dossier ZM
ServiceNow acquiert UltimateSuite pour un montant non communiqué MT
Cognizant Technology Solutions acquiert Thirdera, partenaire de ServiceNow MT
Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. - Special Call
SERVICENOW, INC. : Opinion positive de UBS ZM
SERVICENOW, INC. : Oppenheimer réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. Presents at 2023 Barclays Global Technology Conference, Dec-06-2023 12:10 PM
Un initié de Servicenow a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 505 750 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SERVICENOW, INC. : Wells Fargo Securities reste à l'achat ZM
Un initié de Servicenow a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 2 102 543 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. Presents at Wells Fargo 7th Annual TMT Summit 2023, Nov-29-2023 11:35 AM
ServiceNow et Amazon Web Services signent un accord de collaboration de 5 ans MT
ServiceNow annonce un accord de collaboration stratégique avec Amazon Web Services CI
Bell Canada et ServiceNow transformeront l'expérience des entreprises canadiennes en matière de services de télécommunications CI
Transcript : ServiceNow, Inc. Presents at 2023 UBS Global Technology Conference, Nov-28-2023 04:15 PM

Profil Société

ServiceNow, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement de solutions dans le domaine de la numérisation des flux de travail. Le groupe propose des applications destinées à automatiser les opérations informatiques des entreprises, à optimiser les flux de travail des employés, à améliorer les processus métiers, etc. Le CA par source de revenus se ventile entre ventes d'abonnements (95,1%) et de services professionnels (4,9%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (65,2%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (24,5%) et autres (10,3%).
Secteur
Logiciels
Agenda
24/01/2024 - Q4 2023 Publication de résultats
Indices liés
S&P 500
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour ServiceNow, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes
37
Dernier Cours de Cloture
749,11 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
748,67 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-0,06 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Logiciel d'entreprise

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SERVICENOW, INC. Action ServiceNow, Inc.
+6,03 % 153 Mrd $
ORACLE CORPORATION Action Oracle Corporation
+4,02 % 301 Mrd $
SAP SE Action SAP SE
+7,40 % 189 Mrd $
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC. Action Constellation Software Inc.
+11,42 % 57 616 M $
FAIR ISAAC CORPORATION Action Fair Isaac Corporation
+8,26 % 31 298 M $
HUBSPOT, INC. Action HubSpot, Inc.
+0,15 % 29 262 M $
WISETECH GLOBAL LIMITED Action WiseTech Global Limited
-1,29 % 16 056 M $
SAGE GROUP PLC Action Sage Group plc
-1,96 % 14 818 M $
ASPEN TECHNOLOGY, INC. Action Aspen Technology, Inc.
-7,80 % 12 929 M $
DOCUSIGN, INC. Action DocuSign, Inc.
+6,31 % 12 887 M $
Logiciel d'entreprise
