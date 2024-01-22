ServiceNow, Inc. est spécialisé dans le développement de solutions dans le domaine de la numérisation des flux de travail. Le groupe propose des applications destinées à automatiser les opérations informatiques des entreprises, à optimiser les flux de travail des employés, à améliorer les processus métiers, etc. Le CA par source de revenus se ventile entre ventes d'abonnements (95,1%) et de services professionnels (4,9%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Amérique du Nord (65,2%), Europe-Moyen Orient-Afrique (24,5%) et autres (10,3%).

Secteur Logiciels