  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Tunisie
  Bourse de Tunis
  Servicom S.A.
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    SERVI   TN0007340011

SERVICOM S.A.

(SERVI)
Cours en clôture Bourse de Tunis  -  23/01/2023
0.3100 TND   +3.33%
01:01Servicom S A : - Etats financiers annuels consolidés au 31/12/2018
PU
2022Servicom S A : - Communiqué de presse
PU
2022Servicom S A : - Communiqué du CMF
PU
Servicom S A : - Etats financiers annuels consolidés au 31/12/2018

24/01/2023 | 01:01
AVIS DES SOCIÉTÉS

ETATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES

SERVICOM

65 - Rue 8601 Zone Industrielle Charguia I - Tunis

La société SERVICOM publie, ci-dessous, ses états financiers consolidés au 31 décembre 2018 tels qu'ils seront soumis à l'approbation de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire qui se tiendra le 24 novembre 2020. Ces états sont accompagnés du rapport des co-commissaires aux comptes : Mr Mohamed LOUZIR (Cabinet MS Louzir - Membre de DTTL) et Mr Islem RIDANE.

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Société Servicom SA published this content on 23 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2023 23:59:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne VENDRE
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 0,31
Objectif de cours Moyen
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Majdi Zarkouna Chief Executive Officer
Ziad Oueslati Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SERVICOM S.A.47.62%1
ATLAS COPCO AB7.62%60 334
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.92%39 205
FANUC CORPORATION8.70%31 674
SANDVIK AB14.01%26 165
FORTIVE CORPORATION1.87%23 157