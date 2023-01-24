Servicom S A : - Etats financiers annuels consolidés au 31/12/2018

AVIS DES SOCIÉTÉS
ETATS FINANCIERS CONSOLIDES
SERVICOM
65 - Rue 8601 Zone Industrielle Charguia I - Tunis
La société SERVICOM publie, ci-dessous, ses états financiers consolidés au 31 décembre 2018 tels qu'ils seront soumis à l'approbation de l'Assemblée Générale Ordinaire qui se tiendra le 24 novembre 2020. Ces états sont accompagnés du rapport des co-commissaires aux comptes : Mr Mohamed LOUZIR (Cabinet MS Louzir - Membre de DTTL) et Mr Islem RIDANE.
