SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD873006

Transfer by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited to SESIM of 240,000 shares which had been acquired by SESIM in the context of the sale by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, on 26 July 2022, of 1.2 million SES-imagotag shares in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding. Concurrently to such transfer, BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited also transferred to SESIM 1,657,837 SES-imagotag shares in consideration for the cancellation of the BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited shares held by SESIM, pursuant to the corresponding share capital reduction (which is subject to a separate

notification). These transactions have been implemented in the context of the exercise by SESIM of its liquidity option under a shareholders agreement with BOE Technology (HK) (which is now terminated).

