    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  17:35 23/11/2022
122.40 EUR   +3.55%
18:16Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD873006
PU
11:15Ses Imagotag : Franchissements de seuils
PU
22/11Ses Imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD872833
PU
SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD873006

23/11/2022 | 18:16
2022DD873006

22 novembre 2022

FR0010282822 - DD154239

INFORMATION

Déclaration individuelle relative aux opérations des personnes mentionnées à l'article L.621-18-2 du Code monétaire et financier sur les titres de la société

LA PRESENTE NOTIFICATION N'A PAS FAIT L'OBJET D'UN CONTROLE DE L'AMF ET EST ETABLIE

SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE EXCLUSIVE DU DECLARANT.

NOM /FONCTION DE LA PERSONNE EXERCANT DES RESPONSABILITES DIRIGEANTES OU DE LA PERSONNE ETROITEMENT LIEE :

BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited personne morale liée à Thierry Gadou, Président-Directeur Général

NOTIFICATION INITIALE / MODIFICATION:

Notification initiale

COORDONNEES DE L'EMETTEUR

NOM : SES IMAGOTAG

DETAIL DE LA TRANSACTION

DATE DE LA TRANSACTION : 17 novembre 2022

LIEU DE LA TRANSACTION : Hors plateforme de négociation

NATURE DE LA TRANSACTION : Cession

DESCRIPTION DE L'INSTRUMENT FINANCIER : Action

INFORMATION DETAILLEE PAR OPERATION

PRIX UNITAIRE : 80.0000 Euro

VOLUME : 240 000.0000

INFORMATIONS AGREGEES

PRIX : 80.0000 Euro

VOLUME : 240 000.0000

TRANSACTION LIEE A L'EXERCICE DE PROGRAMMES D'OPTIONS SUR ACTIONS OU SUR UNE ATTRIBUTION D'ACTIONS GRATUITES OU DE PERFORMANCES : NON

DATE DE RECEPTION DE LA NOTIFICATION : 22 novembre 2022

COMMENTAIRES :

Transfer by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited to SESIM of 240,000 shares which had been acquired by SESIM in the context of the sale by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, on 26 July 2022, of 1.2 million SES-imagotag shares in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding. Concurrently to such transfer, BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited also transferred to SESIM 1,657,837 SES-imagotag shares in consideration for the cancellation of the BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited shares held by SESIM, pursuant to the corresponding share capital reduction (which is subject to a separate

notification). These transactions have been implemented in the context of the exercise by SESIM of its liquidity option under a shareholders agreement with BOE Technology (HK) (which is now terminated).

"Les données à caractère personnel collectées par le biais de ce formulaire font l'objet d'un traitement informatique réservé à l'usage exclusif de l'AMF pour l'accomplissement de ses missions. En application du règlement (UE) n° 2016/679 du 27 avril 2016 et de la loi n° 78-17 du 6 janvier 1978, le droit d'accès et le cas échéant, de rectification, d'effacement, d'opposition ou de limitation du traitement des données personnelles des personnes physiques les concernant, peut être exercé par courrier à l'adresse suivante : AMF - Délégué à la protection des données - 17 place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris ; et via le formulaire « données personnelles » accessible sur le site internet de l'AMF. Vous pouvez également introduire une réclamation au sujet du traitement de vos données auprès de la CNIL."

Disclaimer

SES-imagotag SA published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 17:15:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
