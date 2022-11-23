SES imagotag : Document AMF CP. 2022DD873006

|
2022DD873006
|
22 novembre 2022
FR0010282822 - DD154239
INFORMATION
Déclaration individuelle relative aux opérations des personnes mentionnées à l'article L.621-18-2 du Code monétaire et financier sur les titres de la société
LA PRESENTE NOTIFICATION N'A PAS FAIT L'OBJET D'UN CONTROLE DE L'AMF ET EST ETABLIE
SOUS LA RESPONSABILITE EXCLUSIVE DU DECLARANT.
NOM /FONCTION DE LA PERSONNE EXERCANT DES RESPONSABILITES DIRIGEANTES OU DE LA PERSONNE ETROITEMENT LIEE :
BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited personne morale liée à Thierry Gadou, Président-Directeur Général
NOTIFICATION INITIALE / MODIFICATION:
Notification initiale
COORDONNEES DE L'EMETTEUR
NOM : SES IMAGOTAG
DETAIL DE LA TRANSACTION
DATE DE LA TRANSACTION : 17 novembre 2022
LIEU DE LA TRANSACTION : Hors plateforme de négociation
NATURE DE LA TRANSACTION : Cession
DESCRIPTION DE L'INSTRUMENT FINANCIER : Action
INFORMATION DETAILLEE PAR OPERATION
PRIX UNITAIRE : 80.0000 Euro
VOLUME : 240 000.0000
INFORMATIONS AGREGEES
PRIX : 80.0000 Euro
VOLUME : 240 000.0000
TRANSACTION LIEE A L'EXERCICE DE PROGRAMMES D'OPTIONS SUR ACTIONS OU SUR UNE ATTRIBUTION D'ACTIONS GRATUITES OU DE PERFORMANCES : NON
DATE DE RECEPTION DE LA NOTIFICATION : 22 novembre 2022
COMMENTAIRES :
Transfer by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co. Limited to SESIM of 240,000 shares which had been acquired by SESIM in the context of the sale by BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, on 26 July 2022, of 1.2 million SES-imagotag shares in a private placement by way of accelerated bookbuilding. Concurrently to such transfer, BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited also transferred to SESIM 1,657,837 SES-imagotag shares in consideration for the cancellation of the BOE Smart Retail (Hong Kong) Co., Limited shares held by SESIM, pursuant to the corresponding share capital reduction (which is subject to a separate
notification). These transactions have been implemented in the context of the exercise by SESIM of its liquidity option under a shareholders agreement with BOE Technology (HK) (which is now terminated).
"Les données à caractère personnel collectées par le biais de ce formulaire font l'objet d'un traitement informatique réservé à l'usage exclusif de l'AMF pour l'accomplissement de ses missions. En application du règlement (UE) n° 2016/679 du 27 avril 2016 et de la loi n° 78-17 du 6 janvier 1978, le droit d'accès et le cas échéant, de rectification, d'effacement, d'opposition ou de limitation du traitement des données personnelles des personnes physiques les concernant, peut être exercé par courrier à l'adresse suivante : AMF - Délégué à la protection des données - 17 place de la Bourse, 75002 Paris ; et via le formulaire « données personnelles » accessible sur le site internet de l'AMF. Vous pouvez également introduire une réclamation au sujet du traitement de vos données auprès de la CNIL."