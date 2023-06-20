Recherche avancée
    SESL   FR0010282822

SES-IMAGOTAG

(SESL)
19/06/2023
169.60 EUR   -1.51%
07:35Ses-imagotag : Unicoop Firenze, a leading Italian food retailer, selects SES-imagotag to digitize its stores
AT
12/06La fête du skip
ZB
12/06En Direct des Marchés : Vivendi, Casino, Antin, Orpea, SES, UBS, Uponor, Novartis...
ZB
Ses-imagotag : Unicoop Firenze, a leading Italian food retailer, selects SES-imagotag to digitize its stores

20/06/2023 | 07:35
Unicoop Firenze, a leading Italian food retailer, selects SES-imagotag to digitize its stores

SES-imagotag (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822), the global leader in digital solutions for physical commerce, today announced that Unicoop Firenze (member of Coop Italia), a leader in Tuscany which operates one of the largest supermarket chains in Italy, has selected the VUSION IoT Cloud platform for the digitization of 110 stores.

Unicoop Firenze's adoption of the VUSION IoT Cloud platform is driven by several significant external factors and internal requirements impacting its operations, such as inflation, supply chain efficiency, and satisfactory shelf-planning compliance. The company identified the need to be able to address market dynamics and shifting demands quickly, to have the capacity for greater real-time pricing agility, and to be aligned with the growth of e-commerce. Unicoop Firenze identified VUSION and its solutions as tools to monitor shelves centrally for product availability and ensure price synchronization across all channels.

SES-imagotag has so far rolled out cloud-connected VUSION ESLs across 40 of Unicoop Firenze's stores and will complete the deployment across the remaining 70 locations -- which range in size from large supermarkets to smaller mini-markets -- by September 2023. Unicoop Firenze has also already installed Captana, a computer-vision-based solution for on-shelf availability monitoring and management, in several stores.

Riccardo Rapi, Chief Information Officer, Unicoop Firenze, stated: “We selected SES-imagotag for their leading presence in Italy and in such a dynamic market. With this deployment, we continue to accelerate our digital transformation with the VUSION platform and its solutions, which make our daily in-store operations more efficient. This partnership allows us also to transform our stores into high value digital assets, while creating a human-centric shopping experience.”

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP EMEA at SES-imagotag, added: “We are delighted and grateful to be partnering with Unicoop Firenze for the digitization of their stores, providing solutions that will transform the way they operate as retailers. Italy is a major European market for our Group and thanks to Unicoop we are strengthening our leading position here, which is key to meet our Vusion 27 strategic plan objectives.”

Alessio Gruffé, VP Italy and Eastern Europe at SES-imagotag, concluded: “We are proud of the outstanding development we made in Italy and our leading position in this market, further strengthened by this new roll-out. Now more than ever, the VUSION platform solutions can truly empower store managers with the ability to run their locations with greater dexterity and focus on profitability-driving elements such as pricing agility, eliminating shelf out-of-stocks, using data analytics for more effective shelf and category management, as well as engaging with consumers at the shelf, where purchasing decisions are made.”

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 350 large retailer groups around the world in Europe, Asia and North America.

SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves the agility, precision and accuracy of prices, whilst ensuring the omnichannel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing campaigns. The platform developed by SES-imagotag also optimizes in-store order preparation and restocking. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the Cloud, providing real-time accurate information on product availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, out-of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features.

SES-imagotag supports the United Nations' Global Compact initiative and has received in 2022 the Gold Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference of business sustainability ratings

SES-imagotag is listed in compartment A of Euronext™ Paris and member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: SESL – ISIN code: FR0010282822 – Reuters: SESL.PA – Bloomberg: SES

www.ses-imagotag.com

Investor Relations contact :

Labrador - Raquel Lizarraga / +33 (0)6 46 71 55 20 / raquel.lizarraga.ext@ses-imagotag.com

Media enquiries:

Region Contact Email Phone
North America SES-imagotag Communications communications@ses-imagotag.com N/A
Europe (EN) Hannah Lock – Hotwire Hanna.lock@hotwireglobal.com +44 07393465537
Europe (DE) Veronika Stahl – Hotwire Veronika.stahl@hotwireglobal.com +49 01629294218
Europe (FR) Laetitia Munoz – Presse & Cie lmunoz@presse-cie.com +33 0620499039

Information réglementée :
Informations privilégiées :
- Opérations de l'émetteur (acquisitions, cessions…)

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/80499-final-en_ses-imagotag_unicoop-firenze_20-06-23.pdf

