SFL CORPORATION LTD.

(SFL)
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse - 17/12 22:10:00
6.27 USD   +0.48%
11/12SFL CORPORATION LTD. : Détachement de dividende
FA
16/09SFL CORPORATION LTD. : Détachement de dividende
FA
17/06SFL CORPORATION LTD. : Détachement de dividende
FA
ETFs positionnés sur SFL CORPORATION LTD.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Global Infrastructure Index...0.85%0.43%-MondeActions - Infrastructure
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.76%0.04%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 9,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,24 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 156%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 52,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 4,17%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SFL CORPORATION LTD.-57.08%681
ENBRIDGE INC.-17.86%67 334
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-25.39%45 862
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-18.44%41 572
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-31.03%33 051
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.31%26 395
