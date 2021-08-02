Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nyse
  5. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SHLX   US8226341019

SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.

(SHLX)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus neutre mais vendeur

02/08/2021 | 18:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
18:01SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : JPMorgan Chase n'est plus neutre mais vendeur
ZM
21/07PLANÈTE BOURSE : La revue de presse du mercredi 21 juillet 2021
08/07PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du jeudi 8 juillet 2021
01/07SHELL : quitte sa coentreprise avec Exxon Mobil
01/07PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du jeudi 1er juillet 2021
01/06OPEP : la pression sur Shell et Chevron est une aubaine pour les pétrolières rus..
01/06PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du mardi 1er juin 2021
29/04LA MINUTE DURABLE  : Eoliennes, investissements verts et rémunération controvers..
12/02PLANÈTE BOURSE : La revue de presse du vendredi 12 février 2021
21/01SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Barclays moins optimiste
ZM
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 567 M - 477 M
Résultat net 2021 624 M - 525 M
Dette nette 2021 2 213 M - 1 863 M
PER 2021 8,97x
Rendement 2021 11,4%
Capitalisation 5 447 M 5 447 M 4 585 M
VE / CA 2021 13,5x
VE / CA 2022 13,6x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 31,5%
Graphique SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Durée : Période :
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. : Graphique analyse technique Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Cloture 13,85 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 14,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 3,25%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Steven C. Ledbetter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn J. Carsten Chief Financial Officer, Director & Vice President
Paul R. A. Goodfellow Chairman
Jesse C. H Stanley Vice President-Operations
James J. Bender Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P.37.40%5 447
ENBRIDGE INC.20.81%79 890
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.21%49 319
TC ENERGY CORPORATION17.53%47 757
KINDER MORGAN, INC.27.14%39 392
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.24.94%30 430