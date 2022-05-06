Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Chine
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    600183   CNE000000XL5

SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.

(600183)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  05/05
16.60 CNY   -0.48%
12:01SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
29/04Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminant le 31 mars 2022
CI
27/02Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd. publie ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2021.
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

06/05/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
12:01SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
29/04Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre se terminan..
CI
27/02Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd. publie ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le..
CI
2017La société Shengyi Technology Co., Ltd. fournit des prévisions de résultats pour les ne..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 21 841 M 3 282 M 3 124 M
Résultat net 2022 2 680 M 403 M 383 M
Dette nette 2022 2 893 M 435 M 414 M
PER 2022 14,3x
Rendement 2022 3,74%
Capitalisation 38 425 M 5 774 M 5 496 M
VE / CA 2022 1,89x
VE / CA 2023 1,68x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 47,9%
Graphique SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Durée : Période :
Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Shengyi Technology Co.,Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Clôture 16,60 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,74 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 49,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ren Xi Chen General Manager & Director
Zi Qiang He CFO, Chief Accountant & Chief Information Officer
Shu Feng Liu Chairman
Li Yu Luo Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhi Yun Ou Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SHENGYI TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-29.51%5 774
HEXAGON AB-14.27%33 323
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-25.15%21 445
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-4.33%19 578
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-41.57%18 262
GOERTEK INC.-35.16%17 617