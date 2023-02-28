|
Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd. : Nomura réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2022
3 114 M
448 M
423 M
|Résultat net 2022
1 235 M
178 M
168 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
1 809 M
261 M
246 M
|PER 2022
|39,0x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
48 182 M
6 939 M
6 550 M
|VE / CA 2022
|14,9x
|VE / CA 2023
|11,2x
|Nbr Employés
|2 298
|Flottant
|30,0%
|Graphique SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SHENZHEN NEW INDUSTRIES BIOMEDICAL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|61,29 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|69,41 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|13,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs