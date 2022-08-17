|
Shenzhen S.C New Energy Technology Corporation : UBS réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
6 214 M
915 M
900 M
|Résultat net 2022
927 M
137 M
134 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
3 760 M
554 M
544 M
|PER 2022
|58,4x
|Rendement 2022
|0,24%
|Capitalisation
|
54 710 M
8 060 M
7 921 M
|VE / CA 2022
|8,20x
|VE / CA 2023
|6,77x
|Nbr Employés
|2 816
|Flottant
|56,1%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|157,10 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|131,39 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-16,4%
