Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. : Jefferies & Co. abaisse son opinion à neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
Données financières
|CA 2023
25 063 M
186 M
171 M
|Résultat net 2023
5 651 M
42,0 M
38,5 M
|Dette nette 2023
6 976 M
51,9 M
47,5 M
|PER 2023
|19,0x
|Rendement 2023
|1,95%
|Capitalisation
|
102 Mrd
756 M
692 M
|VE / CA 2023
|4,33x
|VE / CA 2024
|3,57x
|Nbr Employés
|1 219
|Flottant
|47,6%
|Graphique SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|2 442,00 JPY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|3 766,67 JPY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|54,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs