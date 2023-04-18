Recherche avancée
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Japon
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    2395   JP3379950003

SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.

(2395)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Japan Exchange  -  08:00:00 18/04/2023
2452.00 JPY   +0.41%
13:52Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. : Jefferies & Co. abaisse son opinion à neutre
ZM
17/04Mise à jour sectorielle : Les actions du secteur de la santé sont en hausse avant le marché lundi
MT
17/04Les résultats des banques en ligne de mire alors que les contrats à terme sur les actions américaines font du sur-place
MT
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. : Jefferies & Co. abaisse son opinion à neutre

18/04/2023 | 13:52
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
Données financières
CA 2023 25 063 M 186 M 171 M
Résultat net 2023 5 651 M 42,0 M 38,5 M
Dette nette 2023 6 976 M 51,9 M 47,5 M
PER 2023 19,0x
Rendement 2023 1,95%
Capitalisation 102 Mrd 756 M 692 M
VE / CA 2023 4,33x
VE / CA 2024 3,57x
Nbr Employés 1 219
Flottant 47,6%
Graphique SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
Durée : Période :
Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories, Ltd. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 2 442,00 JPY
Objectif de cours Moyen 3 766,67 JPY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Ryoichi Nagata Senior Managing Representative Director
Shinji Nitanda Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Shunji Haruta Executive Officer & Research Manager
Ken Takanashi Executive Officer
Terumasa Hirai Senior Executive Officer & Head-Compliance
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SHIN NIPPON BIOMEDICAL LABORATORIES, LTD.8.05%756
MODERNA, INC.-19.85%55 526
LONZA GROUP AG30.26%48 773
SEAGEN INC.59.83%38 433
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.11%37 631
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.36%25 579
