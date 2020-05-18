Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Shop Apotheke Europe N.V.    SAE   NL0012044747

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

(SAE)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
CS (Lux) Sm and Md Cp Alpha L/S EB EURNON10.00%30.00%NC4.41M EUR
Digital Stars Europe AccNON1.00%41.00%6.45M EUR
Digital Stars Europe ex-UK AccNON4.00%58.00%5.52M EUR
Fidelity European Smlr Coms A-Dis-EURNON-10.00%29.00%10.56M EUR
MAM Entreprises Familiales CNON-10.00%9.00%1.22M EUR
SEB LI Fidelity Funds Eurp Smlr Coms EURNON-58.00%-43.00%NC10.56M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR-0.90%2.61%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR-1.23%2.61%AllemagneActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Les miracles attendront
Graphique SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.
Durée : Période :
Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 170,14 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 155,80 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,21%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,0%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.258.16%2 761
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-33.07%34 193
MCKESSON CORPORATION9.15%24 486
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.-1.44%14 578
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.98%9 391
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-31.39%7 855
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group