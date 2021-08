Shurgard Self Storage S A : H1 EBITDA Up At 79.1 Million Euros

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Shurgard Self Storage SA:

* STRONG H1 RESULTS PERFORMANCE WITH REVENUE GROWTH IN ALL MARKETS

* CASH POSITION: €77.4 MILLION AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

* NET DEBT/ EBITDA: 3.8X AS OF JUNE 30, 2021

* INTERIM DIVIDEND H1-2021: €0.55 PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2021: BASED ON OUR STRONG RESULTS, THE GUIDANCE OF ALL STORE REVENUE GROWTH OF 4-6% P.A. FOR 2021 VERSUS 2020 WILL BE EXCEEDED AND IS RAISED TO 8-10% P.A. FOR THE YEAR 2021

* H1 7.7% PROPERTY OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH

* H1 7.3% INCOME FROM PROPERTY (NOI) GROWTH

* H1 5.1% SAME STORE PROPERTY OPERATING REVENUE GROWTH

* H1 89.7% SAME STORE AVERAGE OCCUPANCY RATE (GROWTH FOR THE FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2.1PP,)

* H1 62.4% SAME STORE NOI MARGIN, UP 0.6PP VERSUS H1 2020

* H1 RENTAL COLLECTION IN JUNE IS IN LINE WITH HISTORICAL PATTERN AT 98.4%

* H1 DELIVERY OF €61.4 MILLION ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS, WHICH REPRESENTS A GROWTH OF 10.5%

* PIPELINE FOR 2021 2022 AND 2023 REPRESENTS 7% (OR 86,911 SQM) OF OUR TOTAL NET RENTABLE SQM

* H1 PROPERTY OPERATING REVENUE EUR 143.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 132.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 INCOME FROM PROPERTY (NOI) EUR 87.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 81.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 79.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 74.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS EUR 61.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 54.7 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)