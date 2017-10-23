Fonds positionnés sur SIDETRADE S.A Nom PEA 1er Jan 5 ans Notation Position MAM Entreprises Familiales C NON 1.00% 24.00% 1.05M EUR MAM France PME NON 16.00% 28.00% 0.18M EUR









Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 2 Objectif de cours Moyen 135,50 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 118,00 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,0% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,69% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) SIDETRADE S.A 75.60% 195 ORACLE CORPORATION 22.97% 191 804 SAP SE -13.88% 150 260 SERVICENOW INC. 98.97% 109 563 INTUIT INC. 45.07% 104 889 DOCUSIGN, INC. 239.50% 46 938