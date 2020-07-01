|ETF
|Var. 5jours
| Poids
|Rating
|Zone géographique
|Catégorie et Secteur
|Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR
|0.94%
|10.04%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR
|-2.05%
|9.93%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR
|-0.63%
|9.92%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD
|0.45%
|8.59%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...
|0.00%
|8.47%
|Europe
|Actions - Produits industriels
|Vanguard DAX - EUR
|1.43%
|8.44%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...
|0.10%
|8.33%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR
|1.41%
|8.32%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX - EUR
|1.38%
|8.32%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR
|-1.02%
|8.32%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage DAX TR - EUR
|-1.07%
|8.32%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR
|1.44%
|8.29%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR
|0.90%
|8.29%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...
|1.10%
|8.29%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR
|1.42%
|8.26%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR
|1.01%
|8.22%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|SPDR MSCI Europe Industrials - EUR
|1.53%
|8.13%
|Europe
|Actions
|Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD
|0.45%
|7.09%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions
|WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...
|1.51%
|6.42%
|Allemagne
|Actions
|ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR
|1.45%
|6.41%
|-
|Allemagne
|Actions