Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Siemens AG    SIE   DE0007236101

SIEMENS AG

(SIE)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 26/08 19:17:28
119.82 EUR   +0.99%
14:15SIEMENS GAMESA : stratégie approuvée par l'initiative SBT
CF
24/08SIEMENS : Bruxelles autorise la coentreprise avec GIG Solar
CF
20/08SIEMENS : en baisse, mais un broker commence à l'achat
CF
Fonds positionnés sur SIEMENS AG
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Aviva Investors Clmt Trst Euro Eq K AccNON1.00%0.00%NC7.58M EUR
AXA Indice Euro CNON-10.00%21.00%5.88M EUR
BGF Global Dynamic Equity A2 USDNON1.00%47.00%8.57M USD
CPR Actions Euro Restructurations Z-DNON-8.00%0.00%5.05M EUR
CPR Invest Europe Spec Situations I AccNON-10.00%0.00%2.28M EUR
CSIF (Lux) Equity EMU DB EURNON-9.00%0.00%26.48M EUR
DPAM Capital B Eqs EMU Behvrl Val HI CapNON-13.00%18.00%NC11.92M EUR
DPAM Capital B Equities EMU Index B CapNON-9.00%26.00%3.13M EUR
DPAM Equities L EMU SRI MSCI Index FNON-7.00%0.00%3.13M EUR
DPAM Equities L Europe Behavioral Val BNON-15.00%1.00%0.65M EUR
Fidelity Euro Blue Chip A-Acc-EURNON-7.00%10.00%16.4M EUR
Fidelity European Growth A-Dis-EURNON-14.00%11.00%28.91M EUR
Fidelity European Lgr Coms I-Acc-EURNON-13.00%17.00%28.91M EUR
Fidelity Fds EURO STOXX 50® A-Dis-EURNON-9.00%19.00%5.79M EUR
Fidelity Instl Euro Blue Chip I-Acc-EURNON-6.00%16.00%16.4M EUR
Invesco Continental Eur Eq A EUR ADNON-8.00%3.00%9.57M EUR
Invesco Euro Equity Z EUR AccNON-15.00%0.00%20.43M EUR
M&G (Lux) Glb Themes A EUR AccNON-3.00%47.00%6.56M EUR
M&G European Index Tracker Euro A AccNON-5.00%25.00%1.24M EUR
M&G European Select Euro A AccNON-9.00%12.00%6.56M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SIEMENS AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Deka DAX ex Financials 30 - EUR0.94%10.04%-AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DivDAX® - Dist - EUR-2.05%9.93%AllemagneActions
IShares DivDAX (DE) - EUR-0.63%9.92%AllemagneActions
SPDR Solactive Germany ETF - USD0.45%8.59%-AllemagneActions
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Industrial...0.00%8.47%EuropeActions - Produits industriels
Vanguard DAX - EUR1.43%8.44%-AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 2C (USD hedge...0.10%8.33%-AllemagneActions
AMUNDI ETF DAX DR - EUR1.41%8.32%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX - EUR1.38%8.32%AllemagneActions
Lyxor 1 DAX® (I) Dist - EUR-1.02%8.32%AllemagneActions
ComStage DAX TR - EUR-1.07%8.32%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX 1C - EUR1.44%8.29%AllemagneActions
Lyxor DAX (DR) - Acc - EUR0.90%8.29%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers DAX Income 4C (CHF hedge...1.10%8.29%-AllemagneActions
Deka DAX (ausschuttend) - EUR1.42%8.26%AllemagneActions
IShares Core DAX (DE) - EUR1.01%8.22%AllemagneActions
SPDR MSCI Europe Industrials - EUR1.53%8.13%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Germany ETF - USD0.45%7.09%-AllemagneActions
WisdomTree Germany Equity - USD He...1.51%6.42%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR1.45%6.41%-AllemagneActions
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
La Fed plombe (un peu) l'ambiance
Graphique SIEMENS AG
Durée : Période :
Siemens AG : Graphique analyse technique Siemens AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 127,10 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 118,64 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 7,13%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -8,97%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SIEMENS AG1.80%111 477
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.05%115 464
3M COMPANY-7.55%93 949
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.88%62 404
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-40.95%57 684
HITACHI, LTD.-23.45%32 496
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group