Siemens Energy AG est spécialisé dans la production et la distribution d'électricité et de gaz. La société propose également des prestations de conseil technique et de maintenance des installations électriques. Le CA (avant éliminations intragroupe) par activité se répartit comme suit : - production, transmission et distribution d'électricité et de gaz (71,2%) ; - conception, construction, exploitation et maintenance d'installations de production d'énergies renouvelables (28,8%). La répartition géographique du CA est la suivante : Allemagne (8,2%), Europe-Communauté des Etats Indépendants-Moyen Orient-Afrique (39,3%), Etats-Unis (18,5%), Amérique (13,6%), Chine (4,8%) et Asie et Australie (15,6%).