|
SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan conserve son opinion neutre
08/10/2020 | 21:08
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Andreas Willi de chez JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 25 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SIEMENS ENERGY AG
|
|21:08
|SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan conserve son opinion neutre
|
ZD
|09:02
|Tu veux ou tu veux pas ?
|
|08:55
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Accor, Adidas, Astrazeneca, Capgemini, Lindt, Rexel, ..
|
|07/10
|Trump se réapproprie brutalement le calendrier politique
|
|07/10
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Akka, Amadeus, AXA, Dufry, Pernod Ricard, Sika, Sonov..
|
|06/10
|The show must go on
|
|06/10
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Adecco, Crédit Suisse, Montea, Santhera, Solutions 30..
|
|06/10
|SIEMENS ENERGY : Jefferies favorable sur le dossier
|
ZD
|05/10
|SIEMENS ENERGY : une offre pour des systèmes à hydrogène
|
CF
|02/10
|SIEMENS ENERGY : UBS initie à l'achat
|
CF
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SIEMENS ENERGY AG
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
27 714 M
32 581 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
-1 348 M
-1 585 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
1 264 M
1 486 M
-
|PER 2020
|-11,2x
|Rendement 2020
|0,01%
|
|Capitalisation
|
15 318 M
18 000 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|0,51x
|VE / CA 2021
|0,47x
|Nbr Employés
|91 000
|Flottant
|100%
|
|Graphique SIEMENS ENERGY AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
27,18 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
21,08 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
56,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
29,0%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
13,9%