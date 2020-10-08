Connexion
Siemens Energy AG    ENR   DE000ENER6Y0

SIEMENS ENERGY AG

(ENR)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

SIEMENS ENERGY : JP Morgan conserve son opinion neutre

08/10/2020
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, Andreas Willi de chez JP Morgan maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 25 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Données financières
CA 2020 27 714 M 32 581 M -
Résultat net 2020 -1 348 M -1 585 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 1 264 M 1 486 M -
PER 2020 -11,2x
Rendement 2020 0,01%
Capitalisation 15 318 M 18 000 M -
VE / CA 2020 0,51x
VE / CA 2021 0,47x
Nbr Employés 91 000
Flottant 100%
Graphique SIEMENS ENERGY AG
Durée : Période :
Siemens Energy AG : Graphique analyse technique Siemens Energy AG | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 27,18 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 21,08 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 29,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 13,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants
Nom Titre
Christian Bruch President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Ferraro Chief Financial & Diversity Officer
Steffen Großberger Member-Supervisory Board
Peter Kastenmeier Member-Supervisory Board
Christian Schmid Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SIEMENS ENERGY AG0.00%18 025
BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS L.P.44.09%16 666
XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LIMITED174.86%14 536
SUNGROW POWER SUPPLY CO., LTD.161.06%5 901
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-7.70%3 512
MING YANG SMART ENERGY GROUP LIMITED37.56%3 496
