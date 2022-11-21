SII : SII enters in exclusive negotiations with METANEXT in order to acquire 100% of its shares

Paris, November 21, 2022 – 6.30 p.m.

SII enters in exclusive negotiations with METANEXT

in order to acquire 100% of its shares

SII Group, which specialises in engineering business, announced entering exclusive negotiations with the shareholders of METANEXT in order to acquire 100% of its shares.

SII wishes to reinforce its cloud services by the acquisition of METANEXT

A digital services company specialized in Cloud services, METANEXT achieved a turnover of nearly €18m in 2021. With a team of 160 consultants, located in Ile-de-France and Lyon, METANEXT addresses the functional and technological issues of blue-chip and mid-sized clients thanks to an offer structured around three main divisions: Cloud Solutions, Integration of Private and/or Public Cloud Solutions and Operation Support (Expertise Centers & Managed Services). METANEXT is mainly present in the Banking & Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing and Services sectors.

This industrial project would represent an important step for METANEXT, which will benefit from new opportunities and new capacities for its teams and clients. “This project represents a decisive step in METANEXT’s development. In close cooperation with SII Group, our teams would become a national reference in terms of support towards the Cloud”, states Tristan Monroe, President of METANEXT.

An operation of technological diversification in France for SII Group

This operation is in line with the strategic orientation aiming at a technological diversification for SII Group. Through this acquisition, SII would accelerate its development on the Cloud expertise and would reinforce its proximity with a group of strategic blue-chip clients.

This operation would bring forward commercial, geographic & skill-related synergies, being a source of profitable growth for SII Group.

The transaction, which covers the entire operational scope of METANEXT, would be financed in cash. The completion of this operation, which will take place in a few months, is subject to the consultation with employee representatives of both companies, as well as the signing of a final agreement.

About SII Group

The SII Group is an engineering and technology consulting company and a digital services firm, founded in 1979 by Bernard HUVÉ, a trained engineer.

Currently, SII Group employs nearly 11,000 employees in 18 countries over four continents through 80 local establishments. The Group recruits an average of 4,000 consultants and engineers each year who work on a daily basis towards integrating and developing new technologies as well as improving information systems.

Always concerned about coming up with innovative and value-adding solutions, SII operates at the service of blue-chip clients in a variety of sectors such as Aerospace & Defense, Banking & Insurance, Telecommunications, Energy, Retail, and Transport & Industry. Certified by both EcoVadis Platinum and Great Place to Work, SII Group stands out thanks to its social policy in favor of a sustainable and numerical world as well as its strong corporate culture in favor of work-life quality and inclusion.

In the 2021-2022 financial year, which ended on March 31, 2022, SII Group recorded revenues of €829 million.

About de METANEXT

Founded and chaired by Tristan MONROE since 2002, METANEXT is an independent consulting firm, specialized in Cloud transformation consulting. Being a partner of big technological actors in the Cloud, METANEXT supports clients, big and mid-sized companies and institutions in their transformation thanks to a complete approach where it acts as a Cloud Advisor, Cloud Builder and Managed Services Provider.

METANEXT is part of the Top 120 of French Digital Services companies. Its consultants operate in France at the service of blue-chip clients’ ISDs in the sectors of Banking & Finance, Insurance and Services & Manufacturing.

METANEXT realized a turnover of nearly €18m in 2021.

