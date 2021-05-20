Connexion
  Silgan Holdings Inc.
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Silgan Holdings Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SLGN   US8270481091

SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.

(SLGN)
  Rapport
Actualités 
Reco analystes

Silgan Holdings Inc. : Longbow maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

20/05/2021 | 16:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 5 377 M - 4 406 M
Résultat net 2021 359 M - 294 M
Dette nette 2021 2 550 M - 2 090 M
PER 2021 13,2x
Rendement 2021 1,28%
Capitalisation 4 727 M 4 727 M 3 874 M
VE / CA 2021 1,35x
VE / CA 2022 1,26x
Nbr Employés 15 610
Flottant 47,7%
Graphique SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Durée : Période :
Silgan Holdings Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Silgan Holdings Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 12
Objectif de cours Moyen 48,58 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 42,82 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 13,5%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,25%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Anthony J. Allott Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Adam J. Greenlee President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert B. Lewis Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Joseph M. Jordan Independent Director
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.15.48%4 727
BALL CORPORATION-7.90%28 171
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION39.29%17 931
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.54%14 473
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.18.01%10 183
SEALED AIR CORPORATION20.57%8 391