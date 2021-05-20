|
Silgan Holdings Inc. : Longbow maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2021
5 377 M
|Résultat net 2021
359 M
|Dette nette 2021
2 550 M
|PER 2021
|13,2x
|Rendement 2021
|1,28%
|Capitalisation
4 727 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,35x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,26x
|Nbr Employés
|15 610
|Flottant
|47,7%
Tendances analyse technique SILGAN HOLDINGS INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|12
|Objectif de cours Moyen
48,58 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
42,82 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
35,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
13,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-4,25%
