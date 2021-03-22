Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse MKT  >  Silvercorp Metals Inc.    SVM   CA82835P1036

SILVERCORP METALS INC.

(SVM)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nyse MKT - 22/03 21:10:00
5.22 USD   -0.76%
ETFs positionnés sur SILVERCORP METALS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canad...-0.15%1.17%CanadaActions
IShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials In...-0.18%0.47%-CanadaActions - Matériaux
IShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ET...-0.37%0.36%CanadaActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ...1.26%0.25%MondeActions
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ...0.04%0.08%CanadaActions
IShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composi...0.00%0.07%CanadaActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 8,20 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5,30 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 86,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 54,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 26,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SILVERCORP METALS INC.-21.38%927
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED46.58%35 853
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED29.37%14 410
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED12.60%13 324
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA7.33%10 701
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-4.56%6 738
