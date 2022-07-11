|
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
130 M
-
128 M
|Résultat net 2022
24,1 M
-
23,6 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
102 M
-
100 M
|PER 2022
|10,3x
|Rendement 2022
|4,10%
|Capitalisation
170 M
170 M
167 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,53x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,36x
|Nbr Employés
|147
|Flottant
|88,8%
|Graphique SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|3
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|17,25 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|25,33 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|46,9%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs