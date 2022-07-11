Connexion
    SAMG   US8283591092

SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.

(SAMG)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nasdaq  -  22:00 08/07/2022
17.25 USD   +3.05%
14:01SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
06/05Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel, payable le ou vers le 17 juin 2022
CI
05/05Earnings Flash (SAMG) SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP affiche un chiffre d'affaires de 33,5 millions de dollars pour le premier trimestre.
MT
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. : Piper Sandler maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/07/2022 | 14:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 130 M - 128 M
Résultat net 2022 24,1 M - 23,6 M
Tréso. nette 2022 102 M - 100 M
PER 2022 10,3x
Rendement 2022 4,10%
Capitalisation 170 M 170 M 167 M
VE / CA 2022 0,53x
VE / CA 2023 0,36x
Nbr Employés 147
Flottant 88,8%
Graphique SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Durée : Période :
Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 17,25 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 25,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Richard Ralston Hough Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Gerard Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Rohan Kalyanpur Senior Vice President & Head-Technology
Lisa Chin Vice President-Operations
Floyd Han Vice President-Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP INC.0.47%170
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY-10.34%7 500
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC-32.05%7 463
IIFL WEALTH MANAGEMENT LIMITED10.41%1 756
STEPSTONE GROUP INC.-33.80%1 683
P10, INC.-14.81%1 396