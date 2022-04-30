|
SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Opinion positive de Scotiabank
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
125 M
97,5 M
92,5 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-
-
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
110 M
85,9 M
81,5 M
|PER 2022
|112x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 413 M
1 103 M
1 047 M
|VE / CA 2022
|10,4x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,80x
|Nbr Employés
|838
|Flottant
|96,9%
|
Tendances analyse technique SILVERCREST METALS INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|9,69 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|15,32 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|58,1%
