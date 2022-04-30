Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. SilverCrest Metals Inc.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    SIL   CA8283631015

SILVERCREST METALS INC.

(SIL)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  29/04 22:00:00
9.690 CAD   -1.82%
13/04SilverCrest en hausse de 2 % aux États-Unis et au Canada suite aux derniers résultats de forage d'El Picacho
MT
13/04SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce des résultats supplémentaires de son programme de forage initial sur sa propriété El Picacho située près de Bacoachi, Sonora, Mexique
CI
31/03SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de Ross Glanville de son conseil d'administration
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Opinion positive de Scotiabank

30/04/2022 | 03:11
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SILVERCREST METALS INC.
13/04SilverCrest en hausse de 2 % aux États-Unis et au Canada suite aux derniers résultats d..
MT
13/04SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce des résultats supplémentaires de son programme de forag..
CI
31/03SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce le départ à la retraite de Ross Glanville de son consei..
CI
25/03SilverCrest Metals remonte dans les échanges du premier marché alors qu'elle annonce un..
MT
24/03SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'année complète se terminant le 31 ..
CI
25/01Silvercrest Metals Inc. fait le point sur les activités de construction au projet Las C..
CI
19/01Les actions canadiennes perdent environ 335 points sur deux jours, mais First Majestic ..
MT
2021SilverCrest Metals Unit prélève 30 millions de dollars US supplémentaires sur sa facili..
MT
2021SilverCrest Metals réduit sa perte au troisième trimestre
MT
2021SilverCrest gagne du terrain aux États-Unis et au Canada et affirme que la construction..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SILVERCREST METALS INC.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 125 M 97,5 M 92,5 M
Résultat net 2022 - - -
Tréso. nette 2022 110 M 85,9 M 81,5 M
PER 2022 112x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 413 M 1 103 M 1 047 M
VE / CA 2022 10,4x
VE / CA 2023 2,80x
Nbr Employés 838
Flottant 96,9%
Graphique SILVERCREST METALS INC.
Durée : Période :
SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Graphique analyse technique SilverCrest Metals Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SILVERCREST METALS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 9,69 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 15,32 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 58,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nathan Eric Fier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Ritchie President
Anne Yong Chief Financial Officer
Graham Campbell Thody Chairman
Clifford Lafleur Vice President-Technical Services
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SILVERCREST METALS INC.-1.30%1 122
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.77%10 585
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED12.18%9 709
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.12.72%8 215
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.29.51%911
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-22.20%501