SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif
Données financières
|CA 2023
364 M
269 M
248 M
|Résultat net 2023
-
-
-
|Tréso. nette 2023
134 M
99,0 M
91,2 M
|PER 2023
|20,7x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|Capitalisation
|
1 313 M
970 M
893 M
|VE / CA 2023
|3,24x
|VE / CA 2024
|2,80x
|Nbr Employés
|375
|Flottant
|96,4%
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|8,92 CAD
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|13,07 CAD
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|46,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs