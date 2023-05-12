Recherche avancée
    SIL   CA8283631015

SILVERCREST METALS INC.

(SIL)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Toronto Stock Exchange  -  22:00:00 12/05/2023
9.580 CAD   +7.40%
22:01SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif
ZM
16:54Les actions de SilverCrest Metals augmentent après que la société ait enregistré des bénéfices au premier trimestre
MT
16:35Le TSX se redresse grâce à la hausse des prix des produits de base et à la bonne tenue d'Air Canada
ZR
SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif

12/05/2023 | 22:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2023 364 M 269 M 248 M
Résultat net 2023 - - -
Tréso. nette 2023 134 M 99,0 M 91,2 M
PER 2023 20,7x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 1 313 M 970 M 893 M
VE / CA 2023 3,24x
VE / CA 2024 2,80x
Nbr Employés 375
Flottant 96,4%
Graphique SILVERCREST METALS INC.
Durée : Période :
SilverCrest Metals Inc. : Graphique analyse technique SilverCrest Metals Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SILVERCREST METALS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Dernier Cours de Clôture 8,92 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen 13,07 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 46,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nathan Eric Fier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Ritchie President
Anne Yong Chief Financial Officer
Graham Campbell Thody Chairman
Clifford Lafleur Vice President-Technical Services
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SILVERCREST METALS INC.10.12%974
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-23.06%15 072
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-2.51%12 939
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.39%7 659
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-12.94%6 598
ALROSA0.00%6 273
