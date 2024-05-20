Action SIL SILVERCREST METALS INC.
SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Actions

SIL

CA8283631015

Métaux et minéraux précieux

Marché Fermé - Toronto S.E.
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:00 17/05/2024
12,68 CAD +2,59 % Graphique intraday de SilverCrest Metals Inc. +9,12 % +45,91 %
13:27 SILVERCREST METALS INC. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre
15/05 Transcript : SilverCrest Metals Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 15, 2024

Dernières actualités sur SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Transcript : SilverCrest Metals Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 15, 2024
SilverCrest Metals : hausse des bénéfices et des revenus au premier trimestre - les actions montent après les heures de bureau MT
SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2024 CI
SilverCrest en hausse de 1,7 % après les heures de négociation aux États-Unis suite à la publication de ses résultats opérationnels pour le premier trimestre MT
SILVERCREST METALS INC. : BMO Capital persiste à l'achat ZM
SILVERCREST METALS INC. : Desjardins abaisse son opinion à neutre ZM
SILVERCREST METALS INC. : Desjardins dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
Le marché de Toronto progresse grâce à la rotation des investisseurs vers les valeurs de rendement RE
Les actions de SilverCrest Metals bondissent après la publication des résultats du quatrième trimestre et la hausse du chiffre d'affaires MT
L'énergie et la technologie pèsent sur le TSX avant les données sur l'inflation américaine RE
Transcript : SilverCrest Metals Inc., Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 11, 2024
Le bénéfice par action du quatrième trimestre 2023 de SilverCrest bondit en glissement annuel MT
SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
SILVERCREST METALS INC. : Opinion positive de BMO Capital ZM
SilverCrest Metals publie ses prévisions pour 2024 concernant Las Chispas MT
SilverCrest Metals Inc. fournit des prévisions d'exploitation pour l'année 2024 CI
Refile : SilverCrest Metals en hausse de 2,9 % après les heures de bureau aux États-Unis après avoir présenté ses résultats opérationnels du quatrième trimestre et de l'année 2023, ainsi qu'une mise à jour de la direction MT
SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année complète se terminant le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Silvercrest Metals Inc. annonce la démission de Pierre Beaudoin à titre de chef de l'exploitation, à compter du 31 janvier 2024, et l'entrée de Pierre Beaudoin au conseil d'administration, à compter du 1er février 2024. CI
SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le troisième trimestre et les neuf mois se terminant le 30 septembre 2023 CI
SILVERCREST METALS INC. : Raymond James favorable sur le dossier ZM
SilverCrest Metals Inc. annonce ses résultats d'exploitation pour le troisième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
Plus d'informations sur SilverCrest Metals ; en hausse de 0,4% après les heures de bureau aux Etats-Unis, suite à la publication des résultats opérationnels du troisième trimestre 2023

Profil Société

SilverCrest Metals Inc. est un producteur de métaux précieux basé au Canada. La société se consacre à l'acquisition, à la découverte et au développement de projets de métaux précieux de grande valeur et à l'exploitation de plusieurs mines d'argent et d'or dans les Amériques. La société se concentre principalement sur l'exploitation de Las Chispas à Sonora, au Mexique. L'exploitation Las Chispas est située à environ 180 kilomètres (km) au nord-est de Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexique. La propriété se compose d'environ 28 concessions totalisant 1400,96 hectares (ha). Sa propriété El Picacho est située à environ 85 km au nord-est du projet Las Chispas de la société et comprend 11 concessions minières totalisant environ 7 060 ha. La propriété Cruz de Mayo est située dans l'État de Sonora, au Mexique, à environ 22 km au nord-ouest de la ville de Cumpas et à 163 km au nord-est de Hermosillo. La propriété Cruz de Mayo consiste en deux concessions minières, Cruz de Mayo 2 et El Gueriguito. Ses autres projets comprennent la propriété Silver Angel et la propriété Estacion Llano.
Secteur
Métaux et minéraux précieux
Agenda
12/06/2024 - Assemblée générale
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour SilverCrest Metals Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
8
Dernier Cours de Cloture
12,68 CAD
Objectif de cours Moyen
11,46 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-9,59 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Métaux et minéraux précieux - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SILVERCREST METALS INC. Action SilverCrest Metals Inc.
+45,91 % 1,37 Md
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED Action Impala Platinum Holdings Limited
+20,57 % 5,45 Md
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD Action Sino-Platinum Metals Co.,Ltd
+6,62 % 1,61 Md
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC. Action A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc.
+28,17 % 888 M
IMPALA CANADA LTD. Action Impala Canada Ltd.
+82,85 % 881 M
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD. Action Furuya Metal Co., Ltd.
+29,63 % 647 M
HENAN HUANGHE WHIRLWIND CO., LTD. Action Henan Huanghe Whirlwind Co., Ltd.
-26,74 % 547 M
PYX RESOURCES LIMITED Action PYX Resources Limited
-.--% 156 M
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. Action Emerita Resources Corp.
+22,41 % 129 M
MERIDIAN MINING UK SOCIETAS Action Meridian Mining UK Societas
+52,63 % 128 M
Métaux et minéraux précieux - Autres
