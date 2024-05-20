SilverCrest Metals Inc. est un producteur de métaux précieux basé au Canada. La société se consacre à l'acquisition, à la découverte et au développement de projets de métaux précieux de grande valeur et à l'exploitation de plusieurs mines d'argent et d'or dans les Amériques. La société se concentre principalement sur l'exploitation de Las Chispas à Sonora, au Mexique. L'exploitation Las Chispas est située à environ 180 kilomètres (km) au nord-est de Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexique. La propriété se compose d'environ 28 concessions totalisant 1400,96 hectares (ha). Sa propriété El Picacho est située à environ 85 km au nord-est du projet Las Chispas de la société et comprend 11 concessions minières totalisant environ 7 060 ha. La propriété Cruz de Mayo est située dans l'État de Sonora, au Mexique, à environ 22 km au nord-ouest de la ville de Cumpas et à 163 km au nord-est de Hermosillo. La propriété Cruz de Mayo consiste en deux concessions minières, Cruz de Mayo 2 et El Gueriguito. Ses autres projets comprennent la propriété Silver Angel et la propriété Estacion Llano.

Secteur Métaux et minéraux précieux