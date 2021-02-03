Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  SimCorp A/S    SIM   DK0060495240

SIMCORP A/S

(SIM)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
Fonds positionnés sur SIMCORP A/S
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Seilern Europa EUR U INON-3.00%45.00%0.73M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Eur Smlr Com 1E EURNON3.00%74.00%49.76M EUR
Threadneedle (Lux) Pan Eurp SmlrComs 3ENON3.00%70.00%34.48M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SIMCORP A/SETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares STOXX Europe 600 Technology...-3.01%0.86%EuropeActions - Technologie
IShares STOXX Europe Mid 200 (DE) ...0.97%0.38%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
L'indice à suivre pour changer du Nasdaq
Graphique SIMCORP A/S
Durée : Période :
SimCorp A/S : Graphique analyse technique SimCorp A/S | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 108,91 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 112,69 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 28,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,36%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -40,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SIMCORP A/S-7.34%5 379
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES-6.46%82 106
ADYEN N.V.-5.51%65 609
WORLDLINE-5.16%25 185
STONECO LTD.-6.72%24 167
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.37%17 616
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ