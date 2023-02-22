Recherche avancée
    SPG   US8288061091

SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.

(SPG)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  20:44:29 22/02/2023
121.17 USD   +0.45%
20:01Simon Property Group, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif
ZM
21/02Simon Property Group, Inc. : Truist Securities toujours neutre sur le dossier
ZM
07/02Simon Property Group, Inc. : Mizuho Securities est neutre
ZM
Simon Property Group, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif

22/02/2023 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 5 069 M - 4 750 M
Résultat net 2022 2 067 M - 1 937 M
Dette nette 2022 23 862 M - 22 361 M
PER 2022 20,9x
Rendement 2022 5,72%
Capitalisation 39 437 M 39 437 M 36 957 M
VE / CA 2022 12,5x
VE / CA 2023 12,4x
Nbr Employés 2 850
Flottant 94,8%
Simon Property Group, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Simon Property Group, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 19
Dernier Cours de Clôture 120,62 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 132,71 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
David E. Simon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. McDade Director-Capital Markets
Joseph W. Chiappetta Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Stanley Shashoua Chief Investment Officer
John Rulli Chief Administrative Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.2.67%39 437
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-7.94%14 310
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-0.14%12 648
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION2.93%10 748
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.0.74%8 365
BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP INC.-1.32%6 723