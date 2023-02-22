|
Simon Property Group, Inc. : Morgan Stanley toujours positif
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
5 069 M
-
4 750 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
2 067 M
-
1 937 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
23 862 M
-
22 361 M
|PER 2022
|20,9x
|Rendement 2022
|5,72%
|
|Capitalisation
|
39 437 M
39 437 M
36 957 M
|VE / CA 2022
|12,5x
|VE / CA 2023
|12,4x
|Nbr Employés
|2 850
|Flottant
|94,8%
|
|
|
Tendances analyse technique SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|19
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|120,62 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|132,71 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|10,0%
