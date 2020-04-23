Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  SINA Corporation    SINA   KYG814771047

SINA CORPORATION

(SINA)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur SINA CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD-6.39%0.09%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD5.35%0.07%ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD-4.46%0.07%ChineActions
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...-4.03%0.06%-ChineActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-4.57%0.04%-NCActions
X-trackers MSCI Emerging Markets He...-4.09%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-2.23%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-2.19%0.03%-NCActions
SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Strategi...-3.30%0.02%MondeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Wall Street et la City de retour
Graphique SINA CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
SINA Corporation : Graphique analyse technique SINA Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 38,83 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 43,26 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 0,09%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -10,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SINA CORPORATION2.08%2 574
FACEBOOK INC3.29%779 550
TWITTER, INC.14.61%55 947
MATCH GROUP, INC.-7.53%41 403
BUMBLE INC.0.00%8 474
NEW WORK SE-20.18%1 583
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ