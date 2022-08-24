|
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited : Nomura favorable sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2022
29 999 M
4 389 M
4 390 M
|Résultat net 2022
4 011 M
587 M
587 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
4 644 M
680 M
680 M
|PER 2022
|16,4x
|Rendement 2022
|1,44%
|Capitalisation
66 846 M
9 781 M
9 783 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,07x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,52x
|Nbr Employés
|25 579
|Flottant
|52,1%
|Graphique SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|3,58 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|6,66 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|86,2%
