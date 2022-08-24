Connexion
Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe

Afficher le mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    1177   KYG8167W1380

SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED

(1177)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:08 24/08/2022
4.040 HKD   -1.70%
12:01SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED : Nomura favorable sur le dossier
ZM
12/08Le Hang Seng de Hong Kong en hausse de 0,5 % grâce aux secteurs de l'immobilier et de la technologie
MT
11/08SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED : Nomura toujours positif
ZM
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited : Nomura favorable sur le dossier

24/08/2022 | 12:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
12:01SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED : Nomura favorable sur le dossier
ZM
12/08Le Hang Seng de Hong Kong en hausse de 0,5 % grâce aux secteurs de l'immobilier et de l..
MT
11/08SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED : Nomura toujours positif
ZM
27/07Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited annonce des changements de PDG, à compter du 28 juillet ..
CI
27/07Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited annonce la démission de Li Yi en tant que directeur exéc..
CI
30/06Le Hang Seng de Hong Kong en baisse de 0,6 % en raison de l'affaiblissement des valeurs..
MT
27/06Sino Biopharmaceutical soumet une demande de commercialisation d'une gélule anti-tumora..
MT
27/06Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited annonce une demande de commercialisation du médicament i..
CI
24/06Sino Biopharmaceutical va acheter F-Star Therapeutics, cotée au Nasdaq, pour 161 millio..
MT
23/06MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de la santé mènent la reprise des marchés..
MT
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 29 999 M 4 389 M 4 390 M
Résultat net 2022 4 011 M 587 M 587 M
Tréso. nette 2022 4 644 M 680 M 680 M
PER 2022 16,4x
Rendement 2022 1,44%
Capitalisation 66 846 M 9 781 M 9 783 M
VE / CA 2022 2,07x
VE / CA 2023 1,52x
Nbr Employés 25 579
Flottant 52,1%
Graphique SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited : Graphique analyse technique Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 3,58 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 6,66 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 86,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
S Y Tse Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jia yin Ma Group Chief Financial Officer
Theresa Tse Chairman
Zheng Fei Lu Independent Non-Executive Director
Da Kui Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SINO BIOPHARMACEUTICAL LIMITED-24.73%9 781
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.89%436 786
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY14.08%299 400
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.45%270 788
PFIZER, INC.-18.70%269 449
ABBVIE INC.2.67%245 801