Recherche avancée
Connexion
Connexion
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Inscription
Inscription Email
Ou se connecter avec
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Sinotrans Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    598   CNE1000004F1

SINOTRANS LIMITED

(598)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  10:09 29/09/2022
2.050 HKD   -3.30%
13:01Sinotrans Limited : UBS toujours positif
ZM
13:01Sinotrans Limited : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
09/09Sinotrans Limited annonce des changements de direction
CI
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Sinotrans Limited : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

29/09/2022 | 13:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur SINOTRANS LIMITED
13:01Sinotrans Limited : UBS toujours positif
ZM
13:01Sinotrans Limited : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
09/09Sinotrans Limited annonce des changements de direction
CI
25/08Sinotrans Limited déclare un dividende intérimaire pour les six mois se terminant le 30..
CI
25/08Sinotrans Limited annonce ses résultats financiers pour le semestre clos le 30 juin 202..
CI
23/08Sinotrans Limited nomme M. Feng Boming au poste de président du conseil d'administratio..
CI
27/07Sinotrans Limited annonce des changements au sein de son conseil d'administration
CI
16/06Sinotrans Mulls Spinoff, cotation séparée des entrepôts de Chine via une FPI d'infrastr..
MT
02/06SINOTRANS LIMITED : Détachement de dividende final
FA
01/06Sinotrans Limited (SEHK:598) commence un rachat d'actions pour 2..
CI
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur SINOTRANS LIMITED
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 113 Mrd 15 636 M 16 214 M
Résultat net 2022 3 922 M 545 M 565 M
Tréso. nette 2022 1 601 M 222 M 231 M
PER 2022 3,66x
Rendement 2022 9,35%
Capitalisation 23 517 M 3 266 M 3 387 M
VE / CA 2022 0,19x
VE / CA 2023 0,18x
Nbr Employés 33 379
Flottant 40,8%
Graphique SINOTRANS LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Sinotrans Limited : Graphique analyse technique Sinotrans Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SINOTRANS LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1,94 CNY
Objectif de cours Moyen 3,03 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 55,7%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Rong Song Vice President
Jiu Yun Wang CFO, GM-Accounting & Financial Department
Bi Lie Huang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bo Ming Feng Chairman
Xiang Gao Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SINOTRANS LIMITED-15.20%3 266
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-22.03%145 172
FEDEX CORPORATION-42.01%39 030
DEUTSCHE POST AG-45.55%35 846
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-32.94%14 732
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-25.92%8 805