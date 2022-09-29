|
Sinotrans Limited : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
|CA 2022
113 Mrd
15 636 M
16 214 M
|Résultat net 2022
3 922 M
545 M
565 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
1 601 M
222 M
231 M
|PER 2022
|3,66x
|Rendement 2022
|9,35%
|Capitalisation
|
23 517 M
3 266 M
3 387 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,19x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,18x
|Nbr Employés
|33 379
|Flottant
|40,8%
|Graphique SINOTRANS LIMITED
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SINOTRANS LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|1,94 CNY
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|3,03 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|55,7%
