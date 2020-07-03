Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
UBS ETF - MSCI China ESG Universal ...0.00%0.15%-ChineActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Globa...1.15%0.09%MondeActions
Deka MSCI China ex A Shares - HKD0.72%0.07%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 2C - USD1.60%0.07%ChineActions
Franklin FTSE China ETF - USD0.86%0.07%-ChineActions
Xtrackers MSCI China 1C - USD1.21%0.06%ChineActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.75%0.03%NCActions
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ...-0.82%0.03%-NCActions
Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF - USD-0.26%0.03%-NCActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 21,17 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,51 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 94,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,5%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED12.64%6 546
AB VOLVO26.42%47 650
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.2.01%6 674
JUNGHEINRICH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT75.63%4 717
CNHTC JINAN TRUCK CO., LTD.43.56%3 310
ANHUI HELI CO., LTD.50.05%1 650
