Action SITE SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Ajouter à une liste
Pour utiliser cette fonction vous devez être client ou membre
ConnexionInscription

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Actions

SITE

US82982L1035

Pêche et agriculture

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:02 01/05/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
143,5 USD -8,53 % Graphique intraday de SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. -11,77 % -11,69 %
01/05 Transcript : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024
29/04 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a finalisé l'acquisition d'Eggemeyer Land Clearing, LLC. CI

Cet article est réservé aux membres

Déjà membre ?

Se connecter

Pas encore membre ?

Inscription Gratuite

Dernières actualités sur SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Transcript : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 01, 2024
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a finalisé l'acquisition d'Eggemeyer Land Clearing, LLC. CI
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 621 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 763 500 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 540 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Barclays toujours négatif ZM
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Truist Securities maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : RBC Capital Markets toujours neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2024
La perte nette de SiteOne Landscape Supply pour le quatrième trimestre fiscal s'aggrave, les ventes nettes augmentent MT
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 532 900 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre ZM
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Loop Capital dégrade son opinion à neutre ZM
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 653 700 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Stifel Nicolaus de acheteur à neutre sur le titre ZM
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions d'une valeur de 510 000 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
Un initié de Siteone Landscape Supply a vendu des actions pour une valeur de 1 181 619 $, selon un récent dépôt auprès de la SEC MT
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Barclays toujours vendeur ZM
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Truist Securities toujours à l'achat ZM
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : Deutsche Bank Securities de neutre à vendeur sur le dossier ZM
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a acquis Newsom Seed, Inc. CI
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : UBS toujours positif ZM
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. : RBC Capital Markets est neutre ZM
SiteOne Landscape Supply recherche des acquisitions CI

Graphique SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Graphique SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
Plus de graphiques

Profil Société

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. est un distributeur en gros de fournitures pour l'aménagement paysager aux États-Unis et a une présence croissante au Canada. Ses clients sont principalement des professionnels de l'aménagement paysager résidentiel et commercial spécialisés dans la conception, l'installation et l'entretien de pelouses, de jardins, de terrains de golf et d'autres espaces extérieurs. La société propose aux professionnels de l'industrie verte une sélection complète d'environ 160 000 unités de gestion des stocks (UGS) comprenant des fournitures d'irrigation, des engrais et des produits de contrôle (herbicides), des aménagements paysagers (y compris des pavés, des pierres naturelles et des blocs), des accessoires paysagers, des articles de pépinière, des éclairages d'extérieur et des produits de fonte de glace. L'entreprise propose également des services de conseil à valeur ajoutée, notamment une assistance pour l'élaboration de projets d'irrigation, la planification de projets commerciaux, la génération de pistes de vente, les opérations commerciales et les services de soutien aux produits, ainsi qu'une série de séminaires techniques et de gestion d'entreprise.
Secteur
Pêche et agriculture
Agenda
07/05/2024 - Assemblée générale
Plus d'informations sur la société

Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Plus de données financières

Notations pour SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Plus de notations

Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
10
Dernier Cours de Cloture
156,9 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
175,3 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+11,76 %
Consensus

Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Services d'appui à l'agriculture

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC. Action SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
-11,69 % 7,09 Md
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED Action Heilongjiang Agriculture Company Limited
+9,27 % 3,21 Md
ELDERS LIMITED Action Elders Limited
+10,23 % 868 M
LIMONEIRA COMPANY Action Limoneira Company
-2,71 % 356 M
PT NUSANTARA SAWIT SEJAHTERA TBK Action PT Nusantara Sawit Sejahtera Tbk
+12,99 % 293 M
BIOTALYS NV Action Biotalys NV
-33,62 % 107 M
Services d'appui à l'agriculture
  1. Bourse
  2. Actions
  3. Action SITE
  4. Actualités SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
  5. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Truist Securities à l'achat