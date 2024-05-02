SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. est un distributeur en gros de fournitures pour l'aménagement paysager aux États-Unis et a une présence croissante au Canada. Ses clients sont principalement des professionnels de l'aménagement paysager résidentiel et commercial spécialisés dans la conception, l'installation et l'entretien de pelouses, de jardins, de terrains de golf et d'autres espaces extérieurs. La société propose aux professionnels de l'industrie verte une sélection complète d'environ 160 000 unités de gestion des stocks (UGS) comprenant des fournitures d'irrigation, des engrais et des produits de contrôle (herbicides), des aménagements paysagers (y compris des pavés, des pierres naturelles et des blocs), des accessoires paysagers, des articles de pépinière, des éclairages d'extérieur et des produits de fonte de glace. L'entreprise propose également des services de conseil à valeur ajoutée, notamment une assistance pour l'élaboration de projets d'irrigation, la planification de projets commerciaux, la génération de pistes de vente, les opérations commerciales et les services de soutien aux produits, ainsi qu'une série de séminaires techniques et de gestion d'entreprise.

Secteur Pêche et agriculture