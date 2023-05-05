|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|
|19:01
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities..
|
ZM
|04/05
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Opinion positive de Bair..
|
ZM
|03/05
|SiteOne Landscape Supply subit une perte au premier trimestre fiscal, mais son chiffre ..
|
MT
|03/05
|Transcript : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2..
|
CI
|03/05
|SiteOne Landscape à la recherche d'acquisitions
|
CI
|03/05
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le ..
|
CI
|10/04
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Loop Capital relève à l'..
|
ZM
|29/03
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. a acquis Triangle Landscape Supplies auprès de Jeff Mang..
|
CI
|16/03
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a acquis..
|
CI
|16/02
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Baird toujours à l'achat
|
ZM
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2023
|
4 129 M
-
3 753 M
|Résultat net 2023
|
178 M
-
162 M
|Dette nette 2023
|
-
-
-
|PER 2023
|38,3x
|Rendement 2023
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
6 902 M
6 902 M
6 272 M
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,67x
|VE / CA 2024
|1,59x
|Nbr Employés
|6 570
|Flottant
|98,2%
|
|Graphique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|153,43 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|152,11 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-0,86%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs