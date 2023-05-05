Recherche avancée
    SITE   US82982L1035

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  19:36:05 05/05/2023
153.91 USD   +0.31%
19:01SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre
ZM
04/05SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Opinion positive de Baird
ZM
03/05SiteOne Landscape Supply subit une perte au premier trimestre fiscal, mais son chiffre d'affaires augmente
MT
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities maintient sa recommandation neutre

05/05/2023 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
19:01SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities..
ZM
04/05SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Opinion positive de Bair..
ZM
03/05SiteOne Landscape Supply subit une perte au premier trimestre fiscal, mais son chiffre ..
MT
03/05Transcript : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2..
CI
03/05SiteOne Landscape à la recherche d'acquisitions
CI
03/05SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le ..
CI
10/04SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Loop Capital relève à l'..
ZM
29/03SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. a acquis Triangle Landscape Supplies auprès de Jeff Mang..
CI
16/03SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a acquis..
CI
16/02SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Baird toujours à l'achat
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 4 129 M - 3 753 M
Résultat net 2023 178 M - 162 M
Dette nette 2023 - - -
PER 2023 38,3x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 6 902 M 6 902 M 6 272 M
Capi. / CA 2023 1,67x
VE / CA 2024 1,59x
Nbr Employés 6 570
Flottant 98,2%
Graphique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Durée : Période :
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 153,43 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 152,11 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -0,86%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean Kramer Chief Information Officer
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.30.78%6 902
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-0.58%3 537
ELDERS LIMITED-20.32%843
LIMONEIRA COMPANY36.53%297
BIOTALYS NV-7.94%213
URBAN-GRO, INC.-23.90%23
