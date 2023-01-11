Recherche avancée
    SITE   US82982L1035

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:02 10/01/2023
129.23 USD   +1.36%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities n'est plus acheteur

11/01/2023 | 15:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 4 017 M - 3 739 M
Résultat net 2022 254 M - 237 M
Dette nette 2022 345 M - 321 M
PER 2022 23,2x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 5 829 M 5 829 M 5 426 M
VE / CA 2022 1,54x
VE / CA 2023 1,47x
Nbr Employés 5 250
Flottant 98,4%
Graphique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Durée : Période :
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. | Zonebourse
Tendances analyse technique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 129,23 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 136,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,24%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean Kramer Chief Information Officer
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.10.15%5 829
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED0.65%3 633
ELDERS LIMITED-1.68%1 074
BIOTALYS2.94%233
LIMONEIRA COMPANY4.18%227
URBAN-GRO, INC.12.50%32