|
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities n'est plus acheteur
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply achève l'acquisition de Whittlesey Landscape Supplies & Recycl..
|
MT
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a acquis..
|
CI
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a acquis..
|
CI
|2022
|La Banque Nationale annonce le lancement de nouveaux FNB et d'autres mises à jour
|
MT
|2022
|Vente d'initiés : Siteone Landscape Supply
|
MT
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : RBC Capital Markets cons..
|
ZM
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities..
|
ZM
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Stifel Nicolaus maintien..
|
ZM
|2022
|SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Truist Securities confir..
|
ZM
|2022
|Transcript : SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2..
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
4 017 M
-
3 739 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
254 M
-
237 M
|Dette nette 2022
|
345 M
-
321 M
|PER 2022
|23,2x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
5 829 M
5 829 M
5 426 M
|VE / CA 2022
|1,54x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,47x
|Nbr Employés
|5 250
|Flottant
|98,4%
|
|Graphique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|10
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|129,23 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|136,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|5,24%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs