  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Etats-Unis
  Nyse
  SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    SITE   US82982L1035

SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.

(SITE)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Nyse  -  22:00:01 06/04/2023
129.37 USD   +1.17%
14:00SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Loop Capital relève à l'achat
ZM
29/03SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. a acquis Triangle Landscape Supplies auprès de Jeff Mangum, TJ Mangum, Stacey Mangum et Alexa Mangum.
CI
16/03SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) a acquis J&J Materials Corp.
CI
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Loop Capital relève à l'achat

10/04/2023 | 14:00
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Toute l'actualité sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 4 012 M - 3 678 M
Résultat net 2023 185 M - 170 M
Tréso. nette 2023 25,3 M - 23,2 M
PER 2023 31,3x
Rendement 2023 -
Capitalisation 5 819 M 5 819 M 5 334 M
VE / CA 2023 1,44x
VE / CA 2024 1,34x
Nbr Employés 6 570
Flottant 98,2%
Graphique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Durée : Période :
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 10
Dernier Cours de Clôture 129,37 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 150,44 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,3%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Doug Black Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John T. Guthrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sean Kramer Chief Information Officer
William W. Douglas Lead Independent Director
Jack L. Wyszomierski Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SITEONE LANDSCAPE SUPPLY, INC.10.27%5 819
HEILONGJIANG AGRICULTURE COMPANY LIMITED-2.69%3 466
ELDERS LIMITED-17.95%868
LIMONEIRA COMPANY42.59%310
BIOTALYS NV-7.65%212
URBAN-GRO, INC.-12.13%26
