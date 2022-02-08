Connexion
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Rapport
08/02 20:05:38
156.1 EUR   +2.56%
19:05Turo provides users with a carsharing platform
MB
31/01SIXT SE : Un niveau d'achat
20/01SIXT-STAEMME : Deutsche Bank toujours à l'achat
ZD
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Turo provides users with a carsharing platform

08/02/2022 | 19:05
Turo allows car owners to offer their vehicles on the system while potential users can search for a suitable vehicle by location, type, price, usage option and other categories.

The American company created in 2009 has already raised $500 million in venture capital from investors including Manhattan Venture Partners, IAC, Allen & Co, Expanding Capital and others. The amount raised in the last investment round (February 2020) was $280 million.

Turo connects car owners with short-term rental companies and acts as an Airbnb for cars. Its main competitor is Getaround Inc. Turo also offers short trips, ranging from a few hours to several days or even weeks - the service also seeks to compete with traditional car rental companies.

For information on the very next 1-click IPO, go to the Freedom24 trading platform.

Investments in securities and other financial instruments always involve the risk of loss of capital.


Source de l'article

© MesMarques-EnBourse.com 2022
Mes Marques En Bourse
Le moteur de recherche de 200 000 marques cotées en Bourse
Valeurs citées dans l'article
Varia.DernierVar. 1janv
AIRBNB, INC. 1.92%160.98 Cours en différé.-5.15%
SIXT SE 2.17%155.5 Cours en différé.-2.19%
Données financières
CA 2021 2 236 M 2 555 M -
Résultat net 2021 319 M 364 M -
Dette nette 2021 1 927 M 2 202 M -
PER 2021 22,2x
Rendement 2021 1,32%
Capitalisation 5 970 M 6 822 M -
VE / CA 2021 3,53x
VE / CA 2022 2,93x
Nbr Employés 6 921
Flottant -
Graphique SIXT SE
Durée : Période :
Sixt SE : Graphique analyse technique Sixt SE | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SIXT SE
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Cloture 152,20 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 166,34 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,29%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Alexander Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SIXT SE-2.19%6 822
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-9.86%10 552
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-22.53%9 166
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.5.74%7 935
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP0.04%2 897
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS5.70%2 372