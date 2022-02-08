Turo provides users with a carsharing platform

Turo allows car owners to offer their vehicles on the system while potential users can search for a suitable vehicle by location, type, price, usage option and other categories.

The American company created in 2009 has already raised $500 million in venture capital from investors including Manhattan Venture Partners, IAC, Allen & Co, Expanding Capital and others. The amount raised in the last investment round (February 2020) was $280 million.

Turo connects car owners with short-term rental companies and acts as an Airbnb for cars. Its main competitor is Getaround Inc. Turo also offers short trips, ranging from a few hours to several days or even weeks - the service also seeks to compete with traditional car rental companies.

