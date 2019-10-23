Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Sixt SE    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 17/11 09:12:20
91.25 EUR   -0.16%
13:11SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
09:25SIXT-STAEMME : Berenberg relève son opinion
ZD
13/11SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research favorable sur le dossier
ZD
Fonds positionnés sur SIXT SE
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Indep Actions PME I A/INON-6.00%13.00%4.1M EUR


ETFs positionnés sur SIXT SEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Lyxor 1 SDAX - EUR6.37%1.97%AllemagneActions
ComStage SDAX - EUR6.46%1.97%AllemagneActions
Xtrackers Germany Mittelstand & Mid...3.70%0.62%AllemagneActions
ComStage F.A.Z. Index - EUR4.56%0.17%-AllemagneActions
Vanguard Germany All Cap - Distrib...4.40%0.08%-AllemagneActions



Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 83,50 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 87,20 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 14,7%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,24%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SIXT SE-2.73%4 169
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.41.32%9 140
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.13.86%2 558
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-2.62%1 006
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-39.37%883
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY0.14%698
