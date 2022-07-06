|
Sleep Number Corporation : Wedbush est neutre sur le titre
Données financières
|CA 2022
2 332 M
|Résultat net 2022
114 M
|Dette nette 2022
1,41 M
|PER 2022
|6,51x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
721 M
721 M
704 M
|VE / CA 2022
|0,31x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,30x
|Nbr Employés
|5 500
|Flottant
|95,3%
Tendances analyse technique SLEEP NUMBER CORPORATION
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|32,43 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|45,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|40,3%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs