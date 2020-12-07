Connexion
Sligro Food Group N.V.    SLIGR   NL0000817179

SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.

(SLIGR)
ETFs positionnés sur SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend...1.84%0.13%EuropeActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved.
Graphique SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.
Sligro Food Group N.V. : Graphique analyse technique Sligro Food Group N.V. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,33 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 18,02 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -5,66%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -9,36%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,2%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SLIGRO FOOD GROUP N.V.-25.58%956
BID CORPORATION LIMITED-15.50%6 137
METCASH LIMITED38.13%2 447
MARR S.P.A.-22.75%1 269
THE CHEFS' WAREHOUSE, INC.-31.36%988
CJ FRESHWAY CORP--.--%209
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ