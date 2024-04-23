Action SM SM ENERGY COMPANY
SM Energy Company

Actions

SM

US78454L1008

Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production

Marché Fermé - Nyse
Autres places de cotation
 22:00:01 22/04/2024 		Varia. 5j. Varia. 1 janv.
48,85 USD +1,58 % Graphique intraday de SM Energy Company -3,11 % +26,16 %
06:33 SM ENERGY COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
04:41 SM ENERGY COMPANY : Susquehanna est neutre sur le titre ZM

Dernières actualités sur SM Energy Company

SM ENERGY COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Susquehanna est neutre sur le titre ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Wells Fargo Securities neutre sur le dossier ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : JPMorgan Chase toujours positif ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Mizuho Securities reste à l'achat ZM
SM Energy Company déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 3 mai 2024 CI
SM ENERGY COMPANY : RBC Capital Markets est neutre ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Mizuho Securities reste à l'achat ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Susquehanna neutre sur le dossier ZM
Transcript : SM Energy Company, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 22, 2024
SM Energy : augmentation des bénéfices non GAAP au 4ème trimestre, baisse du chiffre d'affaires MT
Sm Energy Company donne des prévisions de production pour l'année 2024 CI
Sm Energy Company annonce ses résultats de production pour le quatrième trimestre et l'année 2023 CI
SM Energy Company annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
SM Energy Company annonce des changements au niveau de la direction CI
SM Energy Company publie ses résultats pour l'exercice clos le 31 décembre 2023 CI
Transcript : SM Energy Company, Q4 2023 Pre Recorded Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2024
SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) a acquis 20 700 acres situés dans le nord des comtés de Martin et de Dawson. CI
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Seaport Global Securities passe de neutre à achat ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : KeyBanc Capital Markets persiste à l'achat ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Raymond James toujours à l'achat ZM
SM ENERGY COMPANY : Mizuho Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le titre ZM
SM Energy Company déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le 5 février 2024 CI
SM ENERGY COMPANY : RBC Capital Markets est neutre sur le titre ZM

Profil Société

SM Energy Company est une entreprise énergétique indépendante. Elle est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration, le développement et la production de pétrole, de gaz et de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) dans l'État du Texas. Le portefeuille d'actifs de la société comprend des actifs dans le bassin Midland de l'ouest du Texas et dans le bassin Maverick du sud du Texas. Les actifs de la société dans le bassin de Midland sont situés dans le bassin permien de l'ouest du Texas et comprennent environ 110 000 acres nets. Ils comprennent les actifs de RockStar dans les comtés de Howard et Martin, au Texas, les actifs de Sweetie Peck dans les comtés d'Upton et de Midland, et les actifs de Klondike dans les comtés de Dawson et du nord de Martin (bassin de Midland). Ses actifs dans le sud du Texas comprennent environ 155 000 acres nets situés dans les comtés de Dimmit et de Webb, au Texas (sud du Texas). Les activités de la société dans le sud du Texas sont axées sur la production de la formation schisteuse d'Eagle Ford et de la formation d'Austin Chalk, ainsi que sur la poursuite du développement de la formation d'Austin Chalk.
Secteur
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production
Agenda
02/05/2024 - Q1 2024 Présentation des résultats - Pre-Recorded
Indices liés
Russell 2000
Evolution du Compte de Résultat

Notations pour SM Energy Company

Note Trading
Note Investissement
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Consensus des Analystes

Vente
Consensus
Achat
Recommandation moyenne
ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes
14
Dernier Cours de Cloture
48,85 USD
Objectif de cours Moyen
57,21 USD
Ecart / Objectif Moyen
+17,12 %
Révisions de BNA

Révisions des Estimations

Bénéfices trimestriels - Taux de surprise

Agenda de la société

Secteur Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres

Varia. 1 janv. Capi.
SM ENERGY COMPANY Action SM Energy Company
+26,16 % 5,62 Md
CHEVRON CORPORATION Action Chevron Corporation
+8,55 % 299 Md
CONOCOPHILLIPS Action ConocoPhillips
+11,42 % 151 Md
CNOOC LIMITED Action CNOOC Limited
+42,31 % 115 Md
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED Action Canadian Natural Resources Limited
+21,10 % 82,14 Md
EOG RESOURCES, INC. Action EOG Resources, Inc.
+10,71 % 77,02 Md
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION Action Occidental Petroleum Corporation
+12,21 % 59,39 Md
HESS CORPORATION Action Hess Corporation
+8,37 % 47,98 Md
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD Action Woodside Energy Group Ltd
-7,76 % 34,99 Md
DIAMONDBACK ENERGY, INC. Action Diamondback Energy, Inc.
+30,63 % 36,15 Md
Pétrole et gaz - exploration / production - Autres
