SM Energy Company est une entreprise énergétique indépendante. Elle est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration, le développement et la production de pétrole, de gaz et de liquides de gaz naturel (LGN) dans l'État du Texas. Le portefeuille d'actifs de la société comprend des actifs dans le bassin Midland de l'ouest du Texas et dans le bassin Maverick du sud du Texas. Les actifs de la société dans le bassin de Midland sont situés dans le bassin permien de l'ouest du Texas et comprennent environ 110 000 acres nets. Ils comprennent les actifs de RockStar dans les comtés de Howard et Martin, au Texas, les actifs de Sweetie Peck dans les comtés d'Upton et de Midland, et les actifs de Klondike dans les comtés de Dawson et du nord de Martin (bassin de Midland). Ses actifs dans le sud du Texas comprennent environ 155 000 acres nets situés dans les comtés de Dimmit et de Webb, au Texas (sud du Texas). Les activités de la société dans le sud du Texas sont axées sur la production de la formation schisteuse d'Eagle Ford et de la formation d'Austin Chalk, ainsi que sur la poursuite du développement de la formation d'Austin Chalk.

