    S92   DE000A0DJ6J9

SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG

(S92)
16/05 09:16:28
43.61 EUR   -3.39%
09:03BOURSE DE PARIS : Atterrissage brutal en Chine
08:38SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies toujours vendeur
ZD
08:32AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Michelin, Valeo, Ahold, SMA Solar, Sartorius, Orpea, Cosmo, Carl Zeiss...
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies toujours vendeur

16/05/2022 | 08:38
Jefferies conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est modifié à la hausse à 35 EUR contre 33 EUR auparavant.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 962 M 1 001 M -
Résultat net 2022 -7,47 M -7,77 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 134 M 139 M -
PER 2022 -208x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 1 566 M 1 630 M -
VE / CA 2022 1,49x
VE / CA 2023 1,27x
Nbr Employés 3 525
Flottant 29,5%
Graphique SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
SMA Solar Technology AG : Graphique analyse technique SMA Solar Technology AG | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Dernier Cours de Clôture 45,14 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,25 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -17,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jürgen Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Ulrich Hadding Head-Finance, Human Resources & Legal
Uwe Kleinkauf Chairman-Supervisory Board
Johannes Häde Member-Supervisory Board
Oliver Dietzel Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG20.76%1 630
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-16.91%444 496
NVIDIA CORPORATION-39.80%443 361
BROADCOM INC.-11.60%240 167
INTEL CORPORATION-15.34%178 266
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.94%156 523