|
SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies toujours vendeur
Jefferies conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est modifié à la hausse à 35 EUR contre 33 EUR auparavant.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
|
|09:03
|BOURSE DE PARIS : Atterrissage brutal en Chine
|
|08:38
|SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies toujours vendeur
|
ZD
|08:32
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Michelin, Valeo, Ahold, SMA Solar, Sartorius, Orpea, Cosmo, Car..
|
|13/05
|POINT SUR LES FORTES VARIATIONS DU J : fin de semaine dans le vert
|
|13/05
|POINT SUR LES FORTES VARIATIONS DU J : Somfy remercie MSCI, UCB maudit la FDA
|
|13/05
|BOURSE DE PARIS : Ça va piquer, mais on n'a pas le choix
|
|13/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : TotalEnergies, Roche, Ubisoft, ArgenX, SMA Solar, SoftwareOne, ..
|
|11/05
|POINT SUR LES FORTES VARIATIONS DU J : Le grand 8 d'Alstom s'échoue en zone rouge
|
|11/05
|SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies déconseille le dossier
|
ZD
|11/05
|SMA Solar Technology AG annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars..
|
CI
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
|08:38
|SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG : Jefferies toujours vendeur
|
ZD
|08:32
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : Michelin, Valeo, Ahold, SMA Solar, Sartorius, Orpea, Cosmo, Car..
|
|13/05
|AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR : TotalEnergies, Roche, Ubisoft, ArgenX, SMA Solar, SoftwareOne, ..
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
962 M
1 001 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
-7,47 M
-7,77 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
134 M
139 M
-
|PER 2022
|-208x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 566 M
1 630 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|1,49x
|VE / CA 2023
|1,27x
|Nbr Employés
|3 525
|Flottant
|29,5%
|
|Graphique SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SMA SOLAR TECHNOLOGY AG
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|4
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|45,14 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|37,25 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|-17,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs