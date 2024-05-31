•
En Keuros
31/12/2023
31/12/2022
Chiffre d'affaires
12 329
21 417
Charges d'exploitation
56 253
22 382
Résultat d'exploitation
(43 924)
(965)
Résultat financier
(16 343)
(163)
Résultat courant avant impôts
(60 266)
(1 128)
Résultat exceptionnel
(2)
ns
Impôts sur les bénéfices
0
0
Résultat net
(60 269)
(1 128)
