En Keuros

31/12/2023

31/12/2022

Chiffre d'affaires

12 329

21 417

Charges d'exploitation

56 253

22 382

Résultat d'exploitation

(43 924)

(965)

Résultat financier

(16 343)

(163)

Résultat courant avant impôts

(60 266)

(1 128)

Résultat exceptionnel

(2)

ns

Impôts sur les bénéfices

0

0

Résultat net

(60 269)

(1 128)

presse@smartgoodthings.com

michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.comjean-yves.barbara@seitosei-actifin.com

