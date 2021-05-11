|
Smart Share Global Limited : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
|
|Toute l'actualité sur SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
4 060 M
632 M
520 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
376 M
58,5 M
48,1 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
3 137 M
488 M
401 M
|PER 2021
|29,2x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
11 003 M
1 715 M
1 408 M
|VE / CA 2021
|1,94x
|VE / CA 2022
|1,31x
|Nbr Employés
|-
|Flottant
|3,54%
|
|Graphique SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
88,44 CNY
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
44,14 CNY
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
104%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
100%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
96,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs