  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Smart Share Global Limited
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    EM   US83193E1029

SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED

(EM)
  Rapport
SynthèseGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsFondsCommunauté 
Actualités

Smart Share Global Limited : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

11/05/2021 | 17:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Toute l'actualité sur SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
17:01SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED  : Citigroup maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
05/05SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED  : China Renaissance réitère son opinion positive sur..
ZM
26/04SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED  : Goldman Sachs passe à l'achat
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
Données financières
CA 2021 4 060 M 632 M 520 M
Résultat net 2021 376 M 58,5 M 48,1 M
Tréso. nette 2021 3 137 M 488 M 401 M
PER 2021 29,2x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 11 003 M 1 715 M 1 408 M
VE / CA 2021 1,94x
VE / CA 2022 1,31x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 3,54%
Graphique SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
Durée : Période :
Smart Share Global Limited : Graphique analyse technique Smart Share Global Limited | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 88,44 CNY
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,14 CNY
Ecart / Objectif Haut 104%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 100%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 96,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Guang Yuan Cai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yi Xin Chief Financial Officer & Director
Xiao Wei Li Chief Technology Officer & Partner
Pei Feng Xu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Juan Li Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
SMART SHARE GLOBAL LIMITED0.00%1 715
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.1.11%501 960
HTC CORPORATION31.71%1 197
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-25.60%807
ZEPP HEALTH CORPORATION-21.77%584
JNTC CO., LTD.-11.74%531