  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Royaume-Uni
  London Stock Exchange
  Smith & Nephew Plc
  Actualités
  Reco analystes
    SN.   GB0009223206

SMITH & NEPHEW PLC

(SN.)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Temps réel estimé Cboe Europe  -  16/03 14:25:16
1240.75 GBX   +2.97%
11/03Les ADR européens sont en baisse vendredi
MT
10/03Les valeurs du luxe françaises commencent la journée à la traîne
04/03SMITH & NEPHEW PLC : Redburn relève son opinion à neutre
ZM
Smith & Nephew plc : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat

16/03/2022 | 14:01
Recommandations des analystes sur SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Données financières
CA 2022 5 390 M - 4 923 M
Résultat net 2022 495 M - 452 M
Dette nette 2022 1 927 M - 1 760 M
PER 2022 27,3x
Rendement 2022 2,37%
Capitalisation 13 745 M 13 745 M 12 553 M
VE / CA 2022 2,91x
VE / CA 2023 2,80x
Nbr Employés 18 369
Flottant 98,9%
Graphique SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Smith & Nephew Plc : Graphique analyse technique Smith & Nephew Plc | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Dernier Cours de Cloture 15,72 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 26,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Roland D. Diggelmann Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Anne-Francoise Nesmes Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Roberto Quarta Chairman
Vasant Padmanabhan President-Research & Development
Paul Connolly President-Global Operations
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
SMITH & NEPHEW PLC-6.84%13 745
STRYKER CORPORATION-4.89%96 025
INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.-9.85%5 710
AXONICS, INC.-8.79%2 399
GLAUKOS CORPORATION11.34%2 328
SHANGHAI MICROPORT ENDOVASCULAR MEDTECH CO., LTD.-25.18%2 102