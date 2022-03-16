|
Smith & Nephew plc : RBC Capital Markets à l'achat
Données financières
|CA 2022
5 390 M
4 923 M
|Résultat net 2022
495 M
452 M
|Dette nette 2022
1 927 M
1 760 M
|PER 2022
|27,3x
|Rendement 2022
|2,37%
|Capitalisation
|
13 745 M
13 745 M
12 553 M
|VE / CA 2022
|2,91x
|VE / CA 2023
|2,80x
|Nbr Employés
|18 369
|Flottant
|98,9%
|Graphique SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique SMITH & NEPHEW PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Neutre
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|15
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
15,72 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
19,83 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
26,2%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs